In what would be their biggest statement yet, INEOS are reportedly willing to throw everything at signing a heavily reported Barcelona target for Manchester United in 2025.

Man Utd transfer news

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Manchester United rebuild well and truly got underway in the summer transfer window, with stars all across the pitch arriving to hand Erik ten Hag's side a major boost. On paper, the Red Devils looked perfectly strengthened and ready to challenge for a place in the Premier League's top four once again. On the pitch, however, they haven't looked all too different to last season.

Their attack still seems blunt despite the arrival of Joshua Zirkzee, whilst the likes of Liverpool were still able to pick apart their backline even if it was bearing a new look at Old Trafford. Even against FC Twente, Manchester United failed to seal three points, drawing 1-1 to open their Europa League campaign.

It's clear that the Red Devils are still lacking that crucial attacking spark, which one target would instantly provide. According to reports in Spain, INEOS are now willing to throw everything at signing Nico Williams for Manchester United to beat Barca in the race for the Athletic Bilbao star's signature. United are apparently "willing to go all out" and are now "Barcelona's new competitor in the bidding".

One of the stars of the show at Euro 2024, Williams is up there with the best wingers in European football these days and if Ratcliffe wants to make a statement, then securing the Spaniard's signature would certainly be one way to do it.

If United push for the winger's signature then it will be a tough battle against Barcelona, who will be just as desperate to land their 2025 target that they missed out on in the summer.

"Pacey" Williams would be a game-changer for Man Utd

Beyond the top four, if Manchester United want to be back competing for the Premier League title and more, then they should be doing everything to build Ten Hag's attack around a player of Williams' calibre. England will already be well aware of just how talented the Spaniard is too, given that he scored the opening goal for his country before they eventually overcame the Three Lions in the Euro 2024 final.

One man who should be worried by the rumours is Marcus Rashford. The Manchester United academy graduate is no longer the star boy fresh from the youth side, thrust into the first team to perform the impossible. He is meant to be the experienced main man these days; the player who provides the spark. However, over the last year or so, he has been anything but.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Nico Williams Marcus Rashford Starts 29 26 Goals 5 7 Assists 11 2 Take-ons Completed 86 48

Dubbed "pacey" by analyst Ben Mattinson, Williams remains one to watch around European football, and it seems the race for his signature is only just getting started.