The transfer window slams shut in less than two weeks, and while fans' attention has understandably turned back to the Premier League, some clubs still have a lot of work to do.

Manchester United are one of those sides, and while they've been quite active in terms of incomings, they are now trying to finalise a few outgoings.

One of the players Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co are supposedly looking to sell in the next nine days is Christian Eriksen, although it seems like they aren't going to get much for him.

In fact, the reported fee is so low that one of the club's midfield stars is currently worth more than ten times the supposed amount.

The latest on Eriksen

According to a recent report from Football Insider, two years after joining the club for free and signing a three-year contract, United are open to selling Eriksen before the window shuts next week.

The report claims the club put him up for sale due to his hefty £150k-per-week wages and because 'Ten Hag deemed him surplus to requirements' earlier this summer.

Unfortunately, due to his contract expiring next season and the fact that he's 32 years old and is earning so much, selling him could prove difficult. As such, the report has revealed that the Red Devils are willing to accept an offer as low as £5m to get him off the books.

He'll leave the club with 72 appearances, three goals and 13 assists to his name, and while he wasn't a world-beater at the Theatre of Dreams, he was a useful player who fulfilled the role given to him for a couple of years. That said, the tiny fee he'll generate for the club is over ten times lower than the recent valuation of one of his midfield teammates.

Bruno Fernandes valuation in 2024

Yes, the player in question is none other than club captain Bruno Fernandes, who joined the Red Devils from Portuguese giants Sporting CP in January 2020 for an initial fee of £47m.

However, his most recent valuation from Transfermarkt is significantly more than that, coming in at €70M, which converts to about £60m, or 12 times more than Eriksen could be sold for this summer.

Now, that might seem like a lot of money for a player who is set to turn 30 next month, but based on his performances at United, it's entirely justified.

Fernandes' United record Appearances 235 Goals 79 Assists 67 Goal Involvements per Match 0.62 All Stats via Transfermarkt

For example, since moving to England, the midfield "genius", as dubbed by his manager, has made 235 appearances for the club, scoring 79 goals and providing 67 assists, meaning he has averaged a goal involvement once every 1.60 games.

A record like that would be impressive regardless of the era he was playing in, but the fact he has managed to maintain such a high level while the team around him has struggled in recent seasons is a testament to how great he is.

Moreover, since taking the captain's armband, he has shown that he can be a leader on the pitch, and while he may get stick for his body language here and there, his teammates clearly respect him.

Ultimately, while it's a lot of money, the valuation of Fernandes is entirely justified.