The 2023/24 season has not been an easy time for Manchester United. Erik ten Hag’s side currently reside in sixth in the Premier League table, although are now mathematically out of the running for a Champions League qualification spot.

In this season's edition of the famous competition, the Red Devils crashed out at the group stages, managing a total of just four points, winning once, drawing once and losing four out of the six games, including home and away to Bayern Munich.

Domestically, United’s defence of their Carabao Cup title did not go to plan. They were eliminated from the competition in the fourth round against Newcastle United. However, they are in the FA Cup final, following two dramatic wins against Liverpool in extra time and Coventry on penalties, to set up an all-Manchester final for the second year running.

This season has been a tough campaign for many of United’s players too. The Red Devils’ squad has been hit with over 60 cases of injury or illness, and key men like Casemiro and Marcus Rashford have struggled for form.

But that is not all. There was a scandal at the beginning of the season, in which Jadon Sancho fell out with manager Ten Hag, meaning he was banished from the squad. The 24-year-old has since gone out on loan to former club Borussia Dortmund, where he has shone.

Jadon Sancho's stats vs PSG

Since returning to Dortmund in January, Sancho has scored three goals and assisted two in 17 games. He has put in some vintage performances and has looked much more like his former self. One performance, in particular, in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final has got the footballing world buzzing about the talented winger once more.

It was a simply dazzling performance from Sancho on Wednesday evening. According to Squawka, the 24-year-old completed the most dribbles ever in a Champions League game by an Englishman, with 12, which is also the most completed in a single Champions League game this season.

He has the most completed take-ons in the knockout stages of this year’s competition, with 21 as per Sqauwka, and the last time a player completed more dribbles in a Champions League semi-final was Lionel Messi 16 years ago, against Sancho’s parent club, United.

According to Sofascore, Sancho had 100 touches, which included his 12 successful dribbles, and completed 51/58 passes at a success rate of 88%. He also created three chances and one big chance. He was desperately unlucky to not leave with at least one assist. Off the ball, he was magnificent, winning 14/20 of his ground duels, and his only tackle.

He gave PSG left-back Nuno Mendes nightmares all game; the Portugal international was dribbled past six times in total. It was a vintage performance from the winger, who looked so confident, gliding with the ball at his feet and slaloming past opponents with such ease, and combining with the full-back and midfielder on Dortmund’s right-hand side.

He created two excellent second-half chances, the first a superb piece of play, where he beat Mendes and carried the ball to the byline, before driving into the penalty box and cutting the ball back for Niclas Fullkrug, who fired over from close range. The second was a wonderful pass between the defender's legs, which fell perfectly to Julian Brandt, but his shot was blocked well.

It was a mesmerising performance by the winger, who looked like his old self, and showed exactly why United spent so much money on him in the first place. Performances like this, plus question marks over Ten Hag’s future, could well open the door for a return to the fold at United next season.

However, if this does not materialise, there is an up-and-coming winger in United’s academy who could break into the first team soon and bring the same flair as Sancho to the Old Trafford pitch.

Man Utd’s next best prospect

The player in question here is 17-year-old Shea Lacey, who recently celebrated his birthday by signing a first professional contract. He is very highly rated by Manchester United supporters and was described by BBC Sport’s Alex Turk as a “very, very special player”.

Lacey is a left-footed winger, who tends to play on the right wing. Whilst he brings lots of Sancho’s flair to the pitch, he is stylistically most similar to Phil Foden, almost a carbon copy of the Manchester City number 47, in fact.

The way he moves with the ball at his feet is very reminiscent of Foden. Like the England international, he has a low centre of gravity and can ride tackles with surprising ease. His close control is superb, he rarely loses control of the ball, and he is a very good creative outlet in the final third of the pitch.

The above goal is a perfect example of what Lacey can do. He is swamped by several opposition defenders, but the quick change of direction, the way he shifts the ball between both feet and the Cruyff turn, all aided by his low centre of gravity, means he can dance between the defenders, find space to accelerate into and finish emphatically. Foden-esque, indeed.

Sadly, Lacey's season has been ruined by an injury, which also led to him missing the U17 World Cup in Indonesia last year. He already has three goals for England’s U17s, in just five caps so far.

Despite his injuries, Lacey has played well when he has not been sidelined. The 17-year-old has played just seven U18 Premier League games this season, yet has still contributed to five goals, scoring three and assisting two. He also grabbed an assist in the UEFA Youth League.

There is little doubt that Manchester United have an elite talent on their hands in Lacey. He has already trained with the first team on several occasions. His progress this season has stalled slightly because of his injury issues, yet Lacey’s talent, and similarity to Foden, are indisputable.

Sadly, he will miss the remainder of the season due to injury, so a potential first-team debut will have to wait until next season. With that being said, it does not seem long until United can unleash such an exciting prospect, and give him the first of many first-team opportunities.