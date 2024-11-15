Manchester United are already working on a £10 million January deal for Ruben Amorim that they are confident will get done, according to a new report.

January presents the first opportunity for INEOS to make changes to their squad under the management of Amorim. The Red Devils are not expected to be busy, but they appear to have their eye on one or two deals.

Man Utd transfer news

It has already emerged this week that United have made early transfer moves to understand where certain players lie with their future. It started with the Red Devils making an enquiry to Chelsea over the availability of Christopher Nkunku, a player who is unhappy with his situation at Stamford Bridge.

It was then claimed that United have also made an enquiry over the possibility of signing Geovany Quenda from Sporting. The 17-year-old is very highly rated and obviously has a connection to Amorim, but this may be one that waits until the summer, as Amorim made it clear he would not be signing any Sporting players in the New Year.

Now Amorim’s new side is prepared to offer Joshua Zirkzee in exchange for star striker Viktor Gyokeres. The Swede continues to impress this season, and it looks as though a move at the end of the campaign is likely, and United are trying to get ahead of the rest by offering one of their own players as part of the transfer. But it could be a £10 million transfer that is United’s first piece of business in the New Year.

Man Utd chiefs confidently working on £10m youngster deal

According to TBR Football, Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Sverre Nypan from Rosenborg in January. The 17-year-old midfielder is regarded as one of the hottest properties in football and emerged on many clubs’ radars after his performances last season.

Nypan has scored seven goals and recorded seven assists in 26 Eliteserien appearances this season, as well as grabbing three assists in three Europa Conference League qualifiers. This report states that United, who have had an interest in the youngster for some time, are confident of getting a deal over the line, as Rosenborg have told him to begin choosing his next club once their season finishes in December.

Sverre Nypan's Rosenborg stats Apps 58 Goals 12 Assists 11

Nypan is said to be available for £10 million this January, but the deal could go up to £20 million after add-ons are added. The Red Devils are aware of this and are set to sit down with Nypan and his representatives to discuss their options.

The Premier League side have been tracking Nypan from a young age, and coming up against him during pre-season will have allowed them to take a closer look at his ability. If United are keen to wrap up a deal, they will need to be quick, as teams such as Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle, and Aston Villa are also interested and have made contact with his agents in recent months.