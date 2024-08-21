Manchester United are working on a deal to sign another new face for Erik ten Hag this summer and could be set to thrash out a loan move to bring him to Old Trafford.

Potential busy end to summer for Ten Hag and Man Utd

With the Premier League now back underway, Manchester United are not yet ready to compete according to manager Erik ten Hag. Ahead of the clash with Fulham at Old Trafford on Friday, the Dutch manager admitted as much.

"The team is not ready but the league starts. There are more managers who definitely have this problem but we have to make a start. We can't hide from it. We can't run away from it. We have to deal with it."

They have signed four players this summer, but United fans were only treated to the sight of three of them in the opening night win, with Leny Yoro expected to be sidelined until November with a foot injury.

Nonetheless, they will have been encouraged by what they saw, with Joshua Zirkzee coming off the bench to net the winning goal three minutes from time, while defender Noussair Mazraoui looked solid and dependable.

But with the final days of the transfer window approaching, there is still a lot to do at Old Trafford. The futures of Jadon Sancho, Scott McTominay, Victor Lindelof and Christian Eriksen remain unclear amid speculation linking them with moves away.

Meanwhile, United are keen to add a midfielder to their ranks before the deadline on August 30th. Now, they may be set to make some progress on that front.

Man Utd in talks over loan move for midfielder

That comes as Fabrizio Romano reports that the Red Devils are locked in talks with PSG over a move for Manuel Ugarte, but that they are now exploring a loan move with an obligation to buy the player in 12 months' time.

It comes with the French side yet to compromise on their £51m asking price for the midfielder, who only arrived in Paris 12 months ago, penning a five-year deal worth £102,000-a-week at the Parc des Princes.

But now, he looks set to leave after being left out of their squad for the Ligue 1 opener last weekend and has his heart set on Manchester United. Romano adds that Ugarte is "pushing a lot" to make the move happen, having already agreed personal terms over a move to Old Trafford earlier this summer.

How Ugarte compares to Casemiro (domestic league 23/24) FBref Manuel Ugarte Casemiro Appearances 25 25 Tackles and interceptions per 90 6.42 4.59 Clearances 1.16 3.23 Pass accuracy 91.2% 81.8% Fouls committed per 90 2.14 1.36 Yellow Cards 5 7

Ugarte's arrival could be complicated should McTominay stay at the club though, with a move to Fulham having collapsed and the Cottagers now set to sign one-time Manchester United target Sander Berge instead.

But should a loan move for Ugarte work, it would allow the Red Devils more financial fair play flexibility, with the permanent move not coming into effect for another 12 months.