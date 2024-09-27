Despite Manchester United's inconsistent start to the season, INEOS are now reportedly actively working on a double deal to secure the future of two Old Trafford stars.

Man Utd contract news

The Red Devils went through quite the transition in the summer, with Dan Ashworth's arrival resulting in a new transfer strategy which saw no player above the age of 26 years old arrive in what was, on paper, a successful transfer window. The likes of Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee arrived as stars for the future, whilst Matthijs de Ligt came in ready to make an instant impact alongside Noussair Mazaroui and Casemiro's replacement, Manuel Ugarte.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is yet to reap the rewards for his summer spending, however, with Manchester United picking up just two wins in their last six games in all competitions, which came against Southampton and League One Barnsley in the Carabao Cup. Even in the Europa League, Erik Ten Hag's side were unable to get back to winning ways against FC Twente, who came from behind to earn a point at Old Trafford.

Even in the middle of such a poor run though, Ratcliffe is seemingly set to stick to the current strategy of focusing on the future. According to Sky Sports' Melissa Reddy, INEOS are actively working on new Manchester United deals for both Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo.

Talks with Amad are particularly pressing, given that the Ivorian's current deal comes to an end next summer. United are reportedly confident that the winger will commit his future to the club though, with talks now set to take place.

"Brave" Diallo has earned new deal

Earning a reported £29,000-a-week in his current deal, Amad will almost certainly be handed a pay rise with a new deal at Old Trafford in what would be a deserved reward for a player finally making his mark at Manchester United. Pushing the likes of Marcus Rashford and Antony all the way to hand Ten Hag a selection headache, having started four of the Red Devils' five Premier League games, there's no doubt that Amad is the future.

It's a rise that Ten Hag will be proud to see, having been full of praise for the 22-year-old back in March. The Dutchman told reporters via Utd District after handing Amad a starting spot in a 1-0 defeat against Arsenal last season: "I think Amad deserved it [his start], and there is still a lot of competition in that position.

“So he was injured for a long time, and he has built himself back. He deserved it, and across the season with [Alejandro] Garnacho, with Antony, we have options, and [Marcus] Rashford has also played there as well.

“But today, I thought he deserved it, and he played very good. He did what we expected him to do. He was brave, he was creative, defended very good, and I was impressed with his performance.”