Manchester United could be set to lose one of their first-team stars next month, with a fresh report revealing that he’s received an offer to leave ahead of January.

Man United's summer departures

The Red Devils sanctioned the sales of 11 players during the previous window, with eight of those being on a permanent basis, while the remaining three were sent out on loan for the rest of the season in order to increase their experience and game time.

Permanent Exits Loan Moves Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace) Brandon Williams (Ipswich Town) Anthony Elanga (Nottingham Forest) Alvaro Fernandez (Granada CF) Fred (Fenerbahce) Mason Greenwood (Getafe) Matej Kovar (Bayer Leverkusen) Alex Telles (Al-Nassr) Zidane Iqbal (FC Utrecht) Eric Bailly (Besiktas) Teden Mengi (Luton Town)

According to The Daily Mail, Erik ten Hag’s side are open to offers for Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial in the coming weeks, with the club’s football director, John Murtough, having travelled to Saudi Arabia to seek destinations for the out of favour players.

At Old Trafford, Casemiro is another squad member on that same list, with the defensive midfielder having made just eight appearances this season in the Premier League due to having missed the last nine games with a knock (Transfermarkt - Casemiro statistics).

The Brazil international has already attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Al-Hilal and an unnamed club in the Serie A, but if the following update is to be believed, the 31-year-old has been given the chance to move onto new pastures in the coming weeks.

Casemiro gets Saudi Arabia proposal

According to Spanish outlet Marca (via Sport Witness), Casemiro has received an “important offer” from Saudi Arabia, but it’s not stated which club it has come from.

The Man United veteran has recently been considering a “change of scenery”, and with his new proposal coming with a “lot of money”, he could be tempted to accept the deal.

The M16 outfit would be looking to recoup at least part of the €70m (£60m) that they paid for the talisman when he joined from Real Madrid, so this could be one to keep a close eye on in the coming weeks.

Man United need to keep "world-class" Casemiro

As it stands, Casemiro currently ranks in the 99th percentile for blocks and the 97th percentile for clearances, showing that he’s not afraid to put his body on the line and get stuck in to clear the danger and regain possession for his team (FBRef - Casemiro statistics).

However, Ten Hag’s star is also capable of making a positive impact at the opposite end of the pitch having clocked up five involvements, four goals and one assist, from 12 appearances across all competitions since the start of the season.

As hailed by Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, Casemiro is a “world-class” player and the club could be making a huge mistake if they were to sanction his sale next month, especially considering that he has been their best-performing defensive player this campaign (WhoScored - Man United statistics).