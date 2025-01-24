"We are being the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United," said Ruben Amorim following their 3-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

These comments came just a week after the Old Trafford side held out for an hour with ten men to defeat Arsenal in the FA Cup third round on penalties. This looked like it could mark a turning point in the club’s season.

Amorim has plenty of work to do, but the supporters must remember that he has inherited this team, with several players perhaps not fit to perform in his tactical system.

It may take a transfer window or two for the former Sporting CP boss to acquire those who will fit his approach, thus he must be given time to adjust.

The Red Devils have been a laughing stock since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson. Embarrassing results on the pitch, controversies off it and a multitude of poor signings have led to a decade-long malaise.

In light of Amorim’s recent comments, we have taken a look at the worst Man United players since Fergie's retirement over 11 years ago.

10 Paul Pogba

2016-2022

Paul Pogba looked like he could be the next big thing when making his way through the academy under Fergie's tenure, making seven appearances during the 2011/12 season.

He left to join Juventus that summer, emerging as one of the finest young midfielders on the continent across his four seasons in Turin. This led Jose Mourinho to splash £89m on bringing the Frenchman back to Old Trafford in 2016.

He won the League Cup and Europa League during his first season back at the club, while the 2018/19 season saw Pogba register 27 goal contributions - 16 goals and 11 assists - for the Red Devils.

The rest of his spell was underwhelming, to say the least. A series of injuries reduced his effectiveness, and in the end, he departed for nothing.

9 Angel Di Maria

2014-2015

Louis van Gaal paid what was a British-record transfer fee of £59.7m to sign Ángel Di María from Real Madrid in 2014, but he would fail to live up to the hype.

The Argentinian lasted just a single campaign in Manchester, making a total of 32 appearances in all competitions, netting just four goals in the process.

In terms of value for money and effectiveness on the pitch, Di Maria has to go down as one of the worst United players since Ferguson retired.

8 Radamel Falcao

2014-2015