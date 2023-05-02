Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag is unlikely to try and sign Wout Weghorst permanently in the summer transfer window as he targets a world-class centre-forward, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

What's the latest news surrounding Wout Weghorst?

Last month, Football Insider claimed that Manchester United have already decided not to try and sign Weghorst, who earns £35k per week, in the forthcoming off-season, with the Netherlands international now being set to return to parent club Burnley.

The report states that the 30-year-old was brought in from the Clarets in January to fill the void left by the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo last year; however, his stay will be temporary as Ten Hag has designs on recruiting a new forward in the summer.

As per Lancs Live, Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has also given a recent update on the future of the £12m ace, stating: “It’s a little bit difficult to have any discussions at all at the moment because we’re all in the cutting edge moments of the season. You think that those conversations could happen sooner, but in reality it’s difficult because you’re so focused on getting over the line with your goals.

“He has his goals, he wants United to be in the Champions League and he wants to win the FA Cup if possible. We have our own goals, we still want to get the trophy over the line, but the moments will happen and I’m looking forward to having that conversation.”

Weghorst has featured 25 times since joining the Red Devils, scoring two goals and laying on a further three assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist O'Rourke thinks Manchester United manager Ten Hag will already foresee a future without Weghorst at Old Trafford.

O'Rourke told FFC: "Manchester United, we all know, are in for this marquee number nine signing; that's their top priority this summer. I don't think Weghorst will fit into those plans and even in recent weeks, we've seen Weghorst has lost his place when, up until probably the last couple of weeks, he had started every game, so obviously, Erik Ten Hag is now planning for life without Wout Weghorst next season."

Who could replace Wout Weghorst at Old Trafford next season?

Despite his efforts, it doesn't look like Weghorst will be given a prolonged stay at Manchester United, begging the question of who may be added to the Red Devils' forward line in the summer.

Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane has emerged as a target for Manchester United, as per The Daily Star; however, it is said that they won't be drawn into a protracted bidding war for his services.

Furthermore, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is also of interest to the Red Devils. The Manchester Evening News reports that he has been on a shortlist at Old Trafford since last November.

SPORT BILD claim that Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani is another potential option for Manchester United to bolster their attack ahead of next term; nevertheless, it remains to be seen what direction Ten Hag will take as he aims to make his side a regular challenger for the Premier League title.