Manchester United will not look to bring in Wout Weghorst from Burnley on a long-term basis following his short-term loan deal at Old Trafford, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

What's the latest transfer news involving Wout Weghorst?

As per Lancs Live, Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has detailed that he will hold discussions with Weghorst over his future at Turf Moor at the end of this term.

Kompany said: “It’s a little bit difficult to have any discussions at all at the moment because we’re all in the cutting edge moments of the season. You think that those conversations could happen sooner, but in reality it’s difficult because you’re so focused on getting over the line with your goals.

“He has his goals, he wants United to be in the Champions League and he wants to win the FA Cup if possible. We have our own goals, we still want to get the trophy over the line, but the moments will happen and I’m looking forward to having that conversation.”

Football Insider have claimed that Manchester United have already decided that they won't be taking up the opportunity to sign Weghorst in the summer, with the Red Devils set to target an elite centre-forward in the forthcoming transfer window.

Weghorst was brought to Old Trafford on a loan basis from Burnley in January, in a deal that saw his temporary stay on loan at Besiktas terminated to facilitate the move.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist O'Rourke doesn't think that Manchester United will be willing to sign Weghorst on a permanent deal from Burnley.

O'Rourke said: "I think Manchester United aren't planning on signing Wout Weghorst on a permanent basis. It was a stop-gap move late in the last January transfer window just to fill the void following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure.

"He's come in and done a decent job, but he hasn't scored enough goals. If he'd had scored more goals and maybe played better, there might have been a better chance of the deal becoming permanent."

Should Manchester United look to sign Wout Weghorst on a permanent deal?

By all means, Weghorst, who is "admired" by Ten Hag, has done a decent job leading the line for the Red Devils and has given Erik Ten Hag another option in attack; however, it looks unlikely that he will stay at Manchester United on a permanent basis.

Since arriving at Old Trafford, the Netherlands international has made 25 appearances in all competitions, registering two goals and three assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Despite his lack of goals, Weghorst has been an industrious presence in the Manchester United frontline, as per FBRef, ranking in the top 2% of forwards in Europe's top five divisions for making blocks, with an average of 1.34 per match per 90 minutes across the last 365 days.

Nevertheless, it looks as if Weghorst's stay at Manchester United may be short and sweet as Ten Hag looks to recruit a world-class striker ahead of 2023/24.