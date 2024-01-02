For Manchester United, the hope will be that a new year can bring with it better fortunes, having ended 2023 in limp fashion with a dire 2-1 loss away to Nottingham Forest.

From the highs of reaching two cup finals last season and returning to the Champions League following a third-place finish in the Premier League, the Red Devils now find themselves languishing firmly outside the top four, having also suffered early exits in both the Carabao Cup and in Europe.

In a notable case of second season syndrome, Erik ten Hag has failed to kick on from the early 'success' achieved in 2022/23, with questions rightly being asked regarding his long-term future in the dugout - amid the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and co.

As the recent defeat at the City Ground exposed, one clear issue for the Old Trafford outfit this term has been their woes in front of goal, with only Burnley and Sheffield United having scored fewer goals across the entire division.

While much has been made of Andre Onana's shortcomings in the sticks, in the league Ten Hag's men have actually shipped 'just' 27 goals - a record better than Tottenham Hotspur and equal to surprise package, Aston Villa, for instance.

That indicates that had United been more clinical in attack they may well have been more competitive nearer the top end of the table, hence why a January recruit has become something of necessity in order to bolster the frontline.

Man Utd transfer news - forwards

With funds set to be tight this month - unless notable sales are made - The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell and Dan Sheldon have reported that the club are likely to look for low-cost attacking options, rather than attempt to break the bank amid FFP concerns.

Having signed the likes of Wout Weghorst and Odion Ighalo in recent years in the winter window, the report indicates that United could continue that trend of landing a short-term fix, having shown an interest in Bayern Munich's veteran pairing of Thomas Muller and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting.

The club's most advanced interest appears to be in former Chelsea man, Timo Werner, however, with the piece revealing that the Red Devils have already made 'contact' regarding a deal for the RB Leipzig speedster.

The suggestion is that Ten Hag and co are keen to learn what it would take to prise the Germany international from his current home, with the 27-year-old currently valued at around €30m (£26m) by CIES Football Observatory.

Timo Werner's season in numbers

There's no denying that United are in need of reinforcement at the top end of the pitch, with the injury prone Anthony Martial coming into the last six months of his deal, while Rasmus Hojlund has endured a slow start to life in England, scoring just one league goal to date.

The fact that Ten Hag has been forced to rely on the young Hojlund as his leading striker is a stark indication of the club's poor planning, with the failure to land leading target Harry Kane now looking even more like a howler.

Player's of Kane's ilk will certainly not be on the market this month, however, nor do United have the funds at present to make such a move, hence why low cost options like Werner are being considered.

That being said, even in their desperate state, the Old Trafford hierarchy must hold fire on a move for the Leipzig man, with it hard to see the wisdom in signing a player who has not only underwhelmed this season, but has also failed to fire in the Premier League previously.

As for 2023/24 thus far, the one-time Stuttgart man has been something of a bystander in Saxony, scoring just twice in 14 appearances in all competitions - only four of which have come from the start.

In the Bundesliga, for instance, the 57-cap international has failed to provide an assist or create a single 'big chance' to go along with his two goals, having also missed two big chances in that time.

Having hardly been flying of late, for United to plump for Werner does not appear to make a whole lot of sense, while the player's time at Stamford Bridge should also have alarms bells ringing.

Werner's stats at Chelsea

Signed from Leipzig for a £45m fee in 2020, the versatile striker - who can also feature on the flanks - looked to be a real statement addition for the Blues at the time, with Frank Lampard and co having won the race for his signature ahead of rivals Liverpool.

Fast forward two years and Werner was packing his bags ahead of a return back to his native Germany, having scored just 23 goals in 89 games in all competitions for the west Londoners - albeit while claiming the Champions League in that time.

Despite being able to "devastate with his pace" - as per talkSPORT's Tony Cascarino - the 5 foot 11 enigma often proved far too "erratic" in front of goal, notably missing a staggering 18 'big chances' in 2020/21 in the league alone.

As ex-United man Rio Ferdinand stated at the time, the Stuttgart native is "frustrating" to watch due to his errant decision-making, with an already goal-shy United side in need of a more clinical and reliable presence to lead the line.

The Red Devils also already boast a "frustrating" talent in the frontline in the form of Antony - as described by Gary Neville - with the £86m addition regularly flattering to deceive in the final third, having failed to register a single goal or assist across all fronts this season.

Antony's Man Utd record Season Competition Games Goals Assists 22/23 Premier League 25 4 2 22/23 FA Cup 5 1 1 22/23 Europa League 9 2 0 22/23 EFL Cup 5 1 0 23/24 Premier League 16 0 0 23/24 Champions League 4 0 0 23/24 EFL Cup 1 0 0 Total 65 8 3 Stats via Transfermarkt

While Neville suggested that the winger is not at fault for his lofty price tag, even if he had cost half that figure United would still be asking for far more output, with the Brazilian having merely proved himself to be a "one-trick pony" over the last 18 months or so - as per Paul Scholes.

To then partner a player who is neither creating nor finishing at present with a mercurial talent like Werner - who is also unreliable in front of goal - looks likely to be a recipe for disaster, with the club's hierarchy needing to think again before pushing for a move for the German.

Yes, a striker is needed in January, but after the days of Weghorst and Ighalo etc, surely United have learnt their lesson?