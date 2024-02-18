Manchester United’s excellent run of form continues, as they narrowly defeated Luton Town 2-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Erik ten Hag’s side raced to an early two-goal lead within the first ten minutes, but that was their best spell of the entire game.

A slightly fortunate Hatters goal saw the dominance turn, and from that point on, the hosts were the side pushing for another for the equaliser.

Missed chances summed up the second half for the Red Devils, who looked dangerous on the break, but the three points ultimately put them just five points behind Aston Villa in fourth.

Rasmus Hojlund’s performance in numbers

It was that man again putting the ball in the back of the net for Man United, with Rasmus Hojlund now scoring seven goals and providing two assists in his last six Premier League games.

The 21-year-old was phenomenal throughout today, and he took his two goals extremely well. For the opener, Hojlund showed excellent composure to round the keeper and finish into an open net after latching onto a mistake from Amari Bell.

His second arrived in the seventh minute after an Alejandro Garnacho miss-hit volley was flicked into the bottom corner off the Dane’s chest.

Over his 86 minutes on the field, he was a handful and displayed his ability to play with his back to goal, excellent decision-making, and creativity, as highlighted by his two key passes.

It was a pretty perfect performance by the number 11, who will be gutted that he didn’t take home the match ball.

That said, he wasn't the only player in white on Sunday who deserves his flowers.

Kobbie Mainoo's performance in numbers

Kobbie Mainoo. The academy graduate is simply unbelievable, and with each game, he seems to get better and better.

Today, the 18-year-old played with the class and confidence of a professional with ten years in the business at the most elite level, with even Ian Wright taking to X to say:

“Kobbie Mainoo has to be in the next England squad. Such maturity in chaotic conditions that we've not seen from a England player in a long time. Impressed every time I watch him.”

Mainoo vs Luton Town Stats Mainoo Minutes 94 Touches 52 Pass accuracy 88% Key passes 2 Successful dribbles 6/7 Possesion lost 7 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see by the table above, Mainoo completed six of his seven dribble attempts against the Hatters, showing composure to wriggle his way out of trouble and retain the ball during difficult spells for United, which is what earned him an 8/10 rating courtesy of the Manchester Evening News. Football creator Liam Canning went so far as to say that he's an "absolute joke."

Those are apt words indeed from a young talent with the world at his feet, so much so he's now even emulating a certain Paul Pogba with his displays in the centre of the pitch.

The number 37 also always made the right decision when on the ball, whether it was to keep it simple, as shown by his 88% pass accuracy, or take more risks in the final third, as displayed by his two key passes.

When the rest of the team panicked, the youngest player on the field remained calm and showed real courage and leadership in a ground that has seen the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool struggle this season.

A huge three points, another two Hojlund goals, and a Mainoo masterclass. The perfect way to round off the weekend as a United fan.