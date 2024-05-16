Manchester United finally put an end to their three-game winless streak on Wednesday night, as they defeated Newcastle United 3-2 at Old Trafford.

The scoring was opened just after the half-hour mark by the fantastic Kobbie Mainoo, but the visitors replied after the break through Anthony Gordon.

Amad Diallo scored the first Premier League goal of his career shortly after, and substitute Rasmus Hojlund extended the lead in the 84th minute, however, it was a cagey end to the game as Lewis Hall fired in from range with minutes to go.

Despite it being a much better team performance by the Red Devils, certain individuals stood out above the rest, with one player proving to be as undroppable as Bruno Fernandes.

Bruno Fernandes’ performance vs Newcastle

Having missed his first-ever game for United due to injury last week and also being forced to sit out against Arsenal at the weekend, the Portuguese magnifico returned to the starting lineup against the Magpies.

The United captain’s influence was instantly noticeable, leading by example off the ball and taking responsibility while in possession, as he always does.

The slight rest enabled the 29-year-old’s creativity to truly flourish while playing as a false nine throughout, producing five key passes, taking 70 touches, and having two attempts at goal.

Fernandes’ evening was topped off with his eighth Premier League assist of the season, slotting the ball into Hojlund’s feet, but there will be some concerns given he was substituted holding his hamstring.

However, although he was absolutely instrumental, the limelight was stolen by another attacker.

Amad Diallo’s stats vs Newcastle

After spending most of the season on the sidelines due to injury, Amad is finally getting his much-deserved chance to shine in the United starting lineup.

The Ivory Coast international made his first Premier League start at the weekend against Arsenal, and Ten Hag rewarded him with a place in the first eleven last night.

From the first minute until the last, the 21-year-old simply oozed class, showing attacking intent and excellent decision-making.

Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst handed Amad an 8/10 rating for his performance, the joint-highest score in the United side, which further highlights how impressive he was.

Amad vs Garnacho Stats vs Newcastle Stats Amad Garnacho Goals 1 0 Assists 1 0 Key passes 2 2 Shots 4 2 Touches 43 25 Successful dribbles 2/3 1/1 Possession lost 8 7 Defensive actions 4 0 Via Sofascore

As you can see above, the “superstar,” as dubbed by football creator Liam Canning, was a dangerous outlet throughout and far more involved than Alejandro Garnacho, who struggled on the opposite flank, and even Mainoo, who had 39 touches.

It was Amad’s creativity and desire to make things happen that supplied Mainoo’s opener, and he also showcased that he’s a direct threat himself via his four shots, one of which flew past Martin Dubravka.

On top of this, the ex-Sunderland loanee showed excellent ball retention and technical class to evade the opponent’s press, completing two dribbles and losing the ball just eight times.

To complete the almost perfect performance, the left-footed magician proved that he will always guarantee 110% effort from an off-the-ball perspective, as shown by the fact he completed four defensive actions.

Overall, it’s going to be tough to displace him in the starting lineup after that performance, and as of right now, you’d fancy him to be on the field at Wembley.