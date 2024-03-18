And breathe. That was all rather remarkable, wasn't it? With three minutes remaining of normal time Manchester United looked dead and buried.

An FA Cup exit that all felt rather inevitable when the draw was made was on the cusp of occurring but for an unlikely hero.

Antony has been vilified for some utterly pointless spins when in control of a football but this spin, turning on a six-pence inside the area as the game reached its end point was anything but.

Scorer of just one goal this season prior to yesterday's cup tie, the Brazilian showcased a moment worthy of his £82m fee. At long last, right? It was a lovely turn before forcing the ball into the net on his right foot.

With the scores locked at 2-2, it meant extra time was upon us but when Harvey Elliott scored via a deflection, United's hopes were dashed once more. Think again. Up stepped Marcus Rashford and then an even more unlikely hero in the shape of Amad Diallo.

With extra time now into injury time, the Ivorian cooly found the back of the net on the counter attack. It sparked bedlam, utter euphoria and rather comically a second yellow card for the youngster who celebrated by removing his shirt. It's all a bit silly, isn't it?

Nonetheless, we learnt a great deal about Erik ten Hag and his team on this occasion, although we found out nothing new regarding Kobbie Mainoo. He remains a very special talent.

Kobbie Mainoo's performance in numbers

When Gareth Southgate announced his England squad a few days ago there was perhaps surprise that Mainoo wasn't one of the figures included.

He is just 18 years of age yes, but this is a midfielder with the world at his feet. He is commanding the central areas of United's team with great ease and as we've found out with a former elite talent in Casemiro, that is no easy task.

Yet, Old Trafford is his playground. He commands the space like the greats of the past. It might be too soon to put him in the same conversation as Paul Scholes and Co but another few years like this and he'll have to be.

Mainoo's time with England will no doubt come. A Euros call is unlikely now barring some late injuries but Ten Hag will certainly be content with his number one prodigy.

Since breaking into the team back in late November, he has been benched just twice and is now an undroppable figure. The teenager proved as much on Sunday, performing to an incredibly high level in the club's biggest game of the campaign.

The youngster impressively won 70% of his duels, completed 82% of his passes and amazingly, completed all four of the dribbles he embarked on. Combine that with three interceptions and a key pass for good measure, it's safe to say this was a decent day at the office.

Mainoo vs Liverpool Minutes played 80 Touches 57 Accurate passes 31/38 (82%) Key passes 1 Dribble attempts 4/4 Duels won 7/10 Interceptions 3 Tackles 2 Stats via Sofascore.

That said, Mainoo isn't the only undroppable figure now emerging in Ten Hag's lineup. Step forward Diogo Dalot.

Why Diogo Dalot is now undroppable for Man Utd

When Aaron Wan-Bissaka signed for United just one year after Dalot had penned terms in the northwest of England, it's likely the Portuguese full-back would have been fearing for his place.

Arriving was a £50m acquisition known for being particularly staunch defensively. With Dalot more of an attack-minded right-back, this didn't bode well for him.

Yet, things have played out rather differently. Wan-Bissaka has endured somewhat of a topsy-turvy time at Old Trafford, notably missing 21 matches this season through injury before returning from the bench on Sunday.

Such an injury record has allowed Dalot to really make a name for himself this term, and in his favoured position too. Having been forced to play at left-back 17 times in his United career, eight of which have come in 2023/24, it has limited his ability. Yet on the right-hand side, he should now be undroppable for the Dutch boss.

He showed as much against Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals. Handed an 8/10 by Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst post-game, the reporter noted on social media that the Portugal international had shown "remarkable endurance" to last the full 120 minutes.

Also hailed as "sensational" by content creator Liam Canning, it was a fabulous performance from a defender who amassed 72 touches, the second-most of any United player behind skipper Bruno Fernandes.

Usually renowned for bombing forward, he was limited on this occasion to just one key pass and no dribbles. Instead, Dalot was impressive at the back, making three tackles and a whopping six clearances.

With such a fine performance delivered in a mega battle between two rivals, you would think Wan-Bissaka will now be required to wait a little longer to reclaim his starting berth at right-back. Dalot has been superb and deserves to stay there.