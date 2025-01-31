Manchester United are safely through to the Round of 16 in the Europa League after a comfortable 2-0 away win in Bucharest against FCSB. The Red Devils never looked like dropping points and were in complete control as they won their third consecutive game for the first time in 2024/25.

After a first half in which neither side could break the deadlock, it took Ruben Amorim’s side just 15 minutes into the second half to open the scoring. It was Diogo Dalot who found the back of the net, meeting a low cross from Kobbie Mainoo at the back post.

It was United academy graduate Mainoo who doubled the score after 68 minutes, converting a cross from Alejandro Garnacho to cap off a flowing move from Amorim’s side. As per Opta Joe, that goal meant the England international became the first United player to score and assist on his first European start since Wayne Rooney against Fenerbahce in 2024.

It was a routine win in the end for United, who will face either Real Sociedad, Galatasaray, AZ Alkmaar or FC Midtjylland in the Round of 16. There were some standout players for Amorim’s side, although Mainoo and Garnacho were arguably a cut above the rest.

Mainoo & Garnacho’s stats vs. FCSB

It was a night to be proud of for United’s esteemed Carrington Academy, with Mainoo and Garnacho, two of the more recent graduates, thriving in Bucharest. Mainoo was arguably the player of the match, given his key contributions as a number 10.

His statistics from Sofascore at full-time show just how well the 19-year-old performed against FCSB. Mainoo created three chances, completed three out of four dribbles and won six duels. It was a fantastic all-round performance from the Red Devils midfielder.

However, his goal would not have been possible without Garnacho. The fact they have played together for so many years shone through for United’s second. The academy pair played a clever one-two, with the move well finished off by Mainoo, meeting Garnacho’s low cross to fire home.

Tyrone Marshall, a journalist for The Manchester Evening News, was complimentary of the Argentine winger. He gave him a 7/10 for his performance and described his efforts as a 'lively cameo', continuing his good performances.

Mainoo and Garnacho really stood out for the Red Devils, although there were a few players who struggled, including defender Tyrell Malacia.

The Man Utd star who needs to leave

It was a tough night for Malacia, who was taken off by Amorim at halftime - the fourth time that has happened under the new manager.

He struggled defensively, and although he made one good cross which United failed to capitalise on, he seemed “so far out of his depth”, according to Red Devils content creator Mark Goldbridge.

Indeed, the stats suggest the Dutchman struggled in Bucharest. Not only did he pick up an early yellow card, but the 25-year-old lost possession four times, completed just 76% of his passes and failed to create a chance for his teammates.

Malacia stats vs. FCSB Stat Number Touches 26 Pass accuracy 76% Passes completed 13/17 Duels won 4/5 Number of times possession lost 4 Chances created 0 Stats from Sofascore

Marshall also seemed to notice how tough going it was for the Netherlands international. He gave Malacia a 4/10, noting that he 'invited pressure with a poor back pass' and is still 'struggling to find his form after injury'.

With just days remaining of the January transfer window, there is no guarantee that Malacia will stay at Old Trafford. United are set to sign Jeremy Dorgu from Lecce, and with Luke Shaw’s imminent return from injury, competition for places will be tough at left wing-back.

According to a recent report from The Mail, Malacia is a target for Real Betis on loan, who just signed Antony on a temporary deal from United, too. They are not the only club eyeing a move, with Scottish giants Celtic also interested.

With his future up in the air and so much competition at left wing-back, it will be interesting to see if Malacia stays at Old Trafford. Perhaps there is not much of a future for him at the club, with it not out of the question that he has played his final game for the club.