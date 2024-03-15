This weekend, Manchester United host bitter rivals Liverpool in what’s set to be an entertaining and potentially season-defining FA Cup clash for the Red Devils.

But Erik ten Hag knows that his team must deliver a better performance than the one against Everton last weekend.

The Old Trafford outfit did pick up three points against the Toffees with a 2-0 victory, but it was far from convincing, with both goals coming from the spot.

Changes are expected from that game due to the return of some key players in the week, but let’s take a look at who Jonny Evans could make way for.

Jonny Evans' injury latest

Simply put, Evans has been unbelievable this campaign for the Red Devils since returning to the club on a one-year deal in the summer.

The 36-year-old has featured far more than originally anticipated, playing 18 Premier League games and making 12 starts, while also starting the last two matches - notably blocking four shots, making four clearances and registering two tackles last time out.

However, the Northern Ireland international has been playing through injury for his side over the last few weeks, which will seemingly see him drop out of the side on Sunday.

That potential blow could be aided by the return of one individual, however, who was in fine form prior to his own setback just a few weeks ago...

Why Harry Maguire must start against Liverpool

The defensive department has been stretched massively in recent weeks, highlighted by Victor Lindelof playing as a left-back.

However, the impending return of both Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire has come at the perfect time, and it will be extremely welcomed by the fans and the boss, with both players set to come straight into the starting lineup on Sunday.

The England centre-half has improved massively this season with the weight of the captain's armband off his shoulders, starting 13 league matches and even winning the December Premier League Player of the Month award.

The 31-year-old was enjoying a great run of games last month until he picked up an injury after the defeat to Fulham, which has only just seen him start full training again this week.

But during that game against the Cottagers, Maguire was simply superb, proving that he’s a “world class” centre back on his day, as called by football creator Liam Canning.

Maguire vs Fulham Stats Maguire Goals 1 Shots 4 Clearances 5 Interceptions 3 Aerial duels won 4/5 Pass accuracy 93% Touches 104 Key passes 2 Via Sofascore

As you can see by the statistics above, Maguire had a colossal performance against Fulham, showcasing everything that he has to offer.

The 6 foot 4 rock was dominant defensively while also taking on a proactive approach to defending, as shown by his five clearances, three interceptions, and four out of five aerial duels won, with the latter being vital for Sunday when facing the aerially dominant Liverpool.

Maguire was also fantastic on the ball, taking 104 touches, having 93% pass accuracy, and making two key passes, but it was his ability to influence the game in the final third that made it nearly a complete performance, scoring and having four shots.

Overall, Maguire’s inclusion in the starting lineup has to be a guarantee if United are to keep a lid on Liverpool.