Manchester United's interest in signing a defensive "monster" in the summer transfer window is becoming "increasingly insistent", according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

Busy summer ahead of Man Utd

The Sir Jim Ratcliffe era has got off to a promising start at Old Trafford, with United's new part-owner making big changes behind the scenes. The hope is that the Red Devils will embark on one of their best transfer windows in years this summer, helped by the likely appointment of Dan Ashworth.

There are various areas of the pitch that need to be improved upon, and one of those is centre-back, with the likes of Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans not representing the future. For that reason, Nottingham Forest ace Murillo has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, having enjoyed an impressive season at the City Ground. He has started 27 games in the Premier League, averaging 5.7 clearances per match.

In an attacking sense, Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise is reportedly wanted by United, being seen as a noticeable upgrade on Antony, who has continually not offered enough product during his time at the club, scoring just twice all season in all competitions.

Rasmus Hojlund may be a hugely promising young striker, but more competition for him could be needed moving forward, and Sporting CP ace Viktor Gyokeres is seen as an option. The Swede is enjoying a fantastic season, scoring 22 times in 28 appearances in the Primeira Liga.

Man Utd want to sign defensive "monster"

Taking to X, Galetti claimed that United are in the mix to sign Juventus defender Gleison Bremer this summer, with a replacement already being looked at by his current club:

"Hermoso will leave Atleti in June as a free agent, no doubt. Juventus are monitoring him as a possible replacement of Bremer, on whom the #ManUTD's interest is becoming increasingly insistent. Inter, Aston Villa and other English clubs have Mario on the CB's list."

Bremer is exactly the kind of player who United could do with next season, coming in as a dominant figure who is both experienced and young enough to be a key figure for four or five years at Old Trafford. The 27-year-old has shone at the heart of Juve's defence this term, winning 2.9 aerial duels per game across 32 Serie A appearances, not to mention 4.2 clearances per match.

He could be viewed as a great partner for Lisandro Martinez moving forward, with the Argentine the only current United centre-back who genuinely feels like a key part of the club's future. Analyst Ben Mattinson has described the Juve man as a "monster" due to his expertise at the back, and he could see the Red Devils as an enticing proposition.

Perhaps the biggest negative could be the fact that United look like they won't be playing Champions League football next season, but they remain a huge club that can offer big wages and the prospect of a successful future.