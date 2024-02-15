Since becoming Manchester United boss last summer, Erik ten Hag hasn’t had much luck with his signings.

Injuries have plagued almost every purchase, with Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez notably being two players to have missed a good chunk of this season through injury.

These setbacks have prevented the Dutch boss from fielding a constant starting XI, which has been reflected in their sixth-place position in the Premier League.

Nonetheless, Ten Hag will be particularly frustrated by the lack of availability of one new signing, who has played just 401 minutes in the league since arriving.

Man United’s forgotten man

Mason Mount joined United in the summer from boyhood club Chelsea for a whopping fee of £60m.

The England star was handed the iconic number seven shirt in an attempt to revive his career after a rocky spell at the Blues, but he hasn’t lived up to anywhere near the standards of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, and George Best, who wore that famous number on their backs.

Mount has featured eight times in the Premier League for United this season, starting just four matches. His most recent appearance for the Red Devils came at the start of November against Luton Town.

The reason for the 25-year-old missing so much action is two unknown injuries, which have seen him be absent for 22 games this season and counting.

Mount is now worth less than Antony

Antony is another Ten Hag signing that has failed to impress since his £86m move last summer, more so this season than last, with the Brazilian not registering a goal contribution in the league all season.

Despite the 23-year-old’s uninspiring performances and recent exclusion from the starting XI, CIES Football Observatory still values the former Ajax star at £51m, which is arguably surprising given his showing in England.

However, according to the same source, Mount is now estimated to be worth £26m amid to his lack of action, which is clearly way below both what United paid for him, and what Antony is valued at.

The number seven is also worth less than the likes of Scott McTominay and Jadon Sancho, and he ranks 11th in the United value ranking.

Man Utd's Most Valuable Players Player Value Marcus Rashford £86m Hojlund, Garnacho, Fernandes £69m Antony, Dalot, Onana £51m McTominay £43m Sancho, Martinez £34m Mount £26m Stats via Football Observatory

In truth, it’s still very early days in Mount’s Manchester adventure, but he couldn’t have gotten off to a worse start in his new surroundings. It’s not just down to him, but the United midfield has been stretched this season, and his absence certainly hasn’t helped.

Furthermore, he looked off the pace prior to his injuries, with Samuel Luckhurst stating that Mount has “struggled” this season. But that was to be expected after his last start for Chelsea was last February.

Overall, you have to question United’s recruitment approach over Mount, as paying £60m for a player who has had recent injury troubles was a risk in the first place. Unfortunately, it’s fair to say that it’s come back to bite the Red Devils this season so far.