Manchester United have become known for signing players for a hefty sum, only to see their value decrease significantly soon after joining.

Casemiro is a prime example of that, as the Brazilian was purchased for £70m last summer, and today he's estimated to be valued at £30m.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will hope to fix that issue as a matter of urgency, with Erik ten Hag's side needing to take a different approach in the transfer market from now on.

That said, there is one current United player who has had an astronomical rise in value over the last two seasons and can be considered an astute capture.

The signing of Lisandro Martinez

Lisandro Martinez has developed into one of United's key players since he followed his boss from Ajax to Man United last summer for £47m. That said, this season the Argentine has only started seven Premier League matches due to injury, and on only his second league start since September, he is facing another spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury against West Ham United at the weekend.

This is a huge blow for the team, as his mentality, ball-playing ability, and proactive defending cannot be matched by any other centre-back at the club. The 26-year-old elevates the side to a completely new level, and his injury could be season-defining - having previously been dubbed an "absolute monster" by teammate Luke Shaw.

Nonetheless, the left-footed defender is currently estimated to be valued at €40m (£34m), with his lack of games being a reason why his value has dropped, but the United faithful still arguably regard 'Licha' as their best defender.

Alejandro Garnacho's market value at Man Utd

After featuring in the matchday squad a handful of times and making his debut against Real Sociedad in September 2022, Alejandro Garnacho was handed his first start against the Spanish side two months later, and it only took 17 minutes for him to get his first goal.

Fast forward to today, and the 19-year-old has developed into one of the most reliable performers in the United team, showing maturity way beyond his years. According to journalist Rob Dawson, Garnacho is "unbelievable," and it is difficult to disagree considering he's scored five goals and registered two assists in 15 Premier League starts.

The electric winger joined in the summer of 2020, in a deal rumoured to be worth just £100k. However, he is now United's joint second-most valuable player in the entire squad, being estimated to be valued at €80m (£68m), which is double (or £34m more) than the value of Martinez.

United's most valuable players Player Value in € Marcus Rashford €100m Fernandes, Hojlund, Garnacho €80m Antony, Dalot. Onana €60m Scott McTominay €50m Lisandro Martinez €40m Via Football Observatory

Garnacho is one of United's most valuable players on the field as well as off it, with his performances backing up former teammate Fred's claim that "he will be one of the best players in the world, for sure."

At such a young age, he has taken on so much responsibility in the United attack, and he has the personality to support his ability. There's no doubt that figure will continue to rise and that he will become one of United's greatest if he develops as promised.

Man Utd truly hit the jackpot with the Argentinian superstar.