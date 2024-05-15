Wolves have been handed a boost in their pursuit of one of their targets after his manager admitted he is "asking" to leave the club this summer.

O'Neil hoping for change

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil has guided Wolves into midtable despite taking the job just days before the Premier League season began, but is keen to push on further next term.

Wolves under Gary O'Neil (all comps) Games 44 Win % 38.6% Points per game 1.34 Goals scored per 90 1.5

The English manager is reported on the verge of penning a new contract at Molineux, but has admitted that there is still plenty of uncertainty heading into the summer.

“My obvious hope is that we all are on the same page and that we can push things forward in a direction that we’re all looking to. “But until those sort of discussions have taken place for the club, I’m not entirely sure how much we’ll be able to do or how much of my ideas and some of the stuff that I look to do over the summer will be possible with the financial situation. “I don’t think there’ll be money available to us if nobody leaves. “So if we decided not to sell a big player, there may be some little bits and pieces that we can do and there are players out on loan that have value that we might be able to do some bits with."

Pedro Neto and Rayan Ait-Nouri have both been linked with moves away from the Old Gold this summer, while Max Kilman is thought to be on the radar of Manchester United. Should any of the trio depart, they will likely net the club massive fees, which could be reinvested in the playing squad.

Bento on the radar

Wolves have previously been touted as a potential landing spot for Athletico Paranaense goalkeeper Bento, who has impressed in the Brazilian top flight and is expected to leave this summer. Now, they have been handed a boost on that front, after his own manager admitted that he is expected to depart.

Speaking to the media after their latest game, in which the Brazil international saved a penalty, Cuca revealed that the goalkeeper is asking to leave.

"Unfortunately or fortunately, we will soon lose Bento. He's asking for a ticket [out of Brazil], and that's what the players are looking for: a place in Europe to make a nest egg and play in the world's main championships. He’s earning it,” he said.

Currently earning just £18,000 per week in Brazil, Bento is likely to double his wages at least when he makes the move to Europe.

Should Wolves want to land him, they will have to fight off interest from Serie A champions Inter Milan as well as Premier League rivals Chelsea, though an unchallenged no.1 spot may well be able to sway him into picking the Midlands outfit over both sides.

However, Wolves are likely to need to sell players before they make any move, which may allow other clubs to seize the early initiative.