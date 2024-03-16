Tottenham Hotspur are expected to secure a pemanent deal to sign a £165,000-per-week striker in the summer after his manager admitted he can't stop him joining Spurs.

Tottenham set to pursue new striker this summer

The 2023/24 summer transfer window was something of a major one for Tottenham as they lost star-man Harry Kane to Bayern Munich for a fee worth somewhere in the region of £82m.

Additionally, they also had a change in the managers' seat, as Ange Postecoglou joined Daniel Levy's team on a four-year deal after having a rather successful stint with Celtic. Despite the Australian joining the club to lead them towards Champions League qualification once again, the departure of Kane was understandably a bitter pill to swallow - during his time with his boyhood club, he played a total of 432 times and managed to contribute to a total of 344 goals.

Premier League all-time top scorers Alan Shearer 260 Harry Kane 213 Wayne Rooney 208 Andrew Cole 187 Sergio Aguero 184 Data via Premierleague.com

In order to fill the gaping void left by their talisman, Postecoglou has had to rely on the likes of Son Heung-Min and Richarlison to create the goals they'd be missing thanks to Kane's departure. The duo have done a solid enough job filling the void, while a January move for Timo Werner and the addition of youngster Brennan Johnson has also helped, but Spurs are expected to pursure a new striker this year.

Werner's previous stint in England wasn't the most prolific, scoring just 23 goals in 89 games, but Ange saw something in him which he loved, as he revealed after Spurs' 3-1 win against Crystal Palace.

"I thought Timo, he missed the chance in the first half, but he was a constant threat to them and was in the right area for the goal," he said. "I understand that with attacking players, goals make them feel better and make them more confident.

"I guess it relieves the pressure on them a little bit but just in general I thought he was really aggressive with his running. He kept taking on the full-back and I thought apart from the missed chance his general play was really good."

Werner's permanent move to Tottenham is now all but confirmed

Due to a clause in the German's loan deal, Spurs have the option to make Werner's move to England a permanent one. And, as per a report from Caught Offside, RB Leipzig manager Marco Rose has practically confirmed that the 28-year-old will become a Tottenham player come the end of his loan.

"We are not in contact, but of course I am following his development. He starts scoring again, this is a result of being comfortable and feeling good. He should keep riding the wave. Basically, he is one of our players, but Tottenham obviously have the opportunity to sign him completely."

As per another report from BILD, Tottenham have until the middle of June to decide 'whether to exercise a purchase option' on the £165,000-a-week forward.

But, from the way both Rose and Postecoglou have been talking, it feels as if that deadline is more of a formality than anything else.