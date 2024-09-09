The agent of an "exceptional" Rangers player has held talks with a new club over a move away for his client this week, according to a fresh transfer claim.

Summer of exits at Rangers

The Gers had one of their busiest summers in recent memory when it came to new signings, with nine fresh faces brought in to add to the depth within Philippe Clement's squad. Such was the focus in incomings, however, that it's easy to forget that a number of established stars also brought an end to their time at Ibrox, heightening the need for additions.

The likes of Borna Barisic, John Lundstram and Kemar Roofe all left when their respective contracts expired, meaning Clement lost a huge amount of experience and quality in the same period.

There has also been plenty of speculation regarding the future of James Tavernier at Rangers, with the right-back linked with a move away from the club all summer long. In fact, the Scottish Premiership side are even believed to be open to the idea of selling him, perhaps feeling that now is the right time to receive a hefty amount of money for his signature.

Now, another significant claim has emerged - one that suggests the Englishman could soon be an ex-Gers player, following a magnificent spell at Ibrox.

"Exceptional" Rangers ace in talks over exit

According to Takvim [via Sport Witness], Besiktas are now looking to complete the signing of Rangers captain James Tavernier this week, snapping him up before the summer transfer window closes in Turkey on Friday.

They are believed to have held talks with the 32-year-old's agent over a move to the club, with former Gers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst now the manager of the Turkish side and wanting to get a deal over the line, telling those high up at the club to sort it over the next 96 hours.

Seeing Tavernier leave Rangers in the next few days before the Turkish window slams shut would be a sad sight for many supporters, considering what an influential performer he has been over the past nine years.

The right-back has a quite stunning record for the Scottish outfit, registering 256 goal contributions (125 goals and 131 assists) in 467, and his level of creativity and leadership will be a massive loss, weakening Clement team's significantly at a time when they are looking to get the better of rivals Celtic.

James Tavernier's Rangers career Total Appearances 467 Goals 125 Assists 131

On the flip side, however, Tavernier is now 32, so cashing in on him now could look beneficial further down the line, as Rangers use the funds to sign younger options in upcoming windows.

Looking at the here and now, selling the Gers skipper feels like a monumental hit to their chances of glory - Clement has described him as "exceptional" - but the bigger picture means there is an element of sense to it, especially if he feels he wants a fresh challenge at this point in his career.