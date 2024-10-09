A very experienced manager with 12 wins against Wolverhampton Wanderers is “very keen” on the possibility of taking over from Gary O'Neil at Molineux.

Pressure building on O’Neil as Wolves stance shared

The Old Gold have had a nightmare start to the new Premier League campaign, sitting rock bottom of the table after seven games without a win. Saturday’s 5-3 defeat to Brentford was the most recent blow for O’Neil to deal with, and the manager didn’t hold back after the game:

"It's the worst game I've been involved in as a coach. It's the furthest I've seen the group from what we wanted to look like.

"We were wide open. Crazy, crazy goals we gave away. [We made] crazy decisions with and without the ball. It was so loose. It's an unbelievably disappointing afternoon for us."

With just one point from a possible 21, the pressure is building when it comes to O’Neil’s Wolves future, however, reliable reporter John Percy has recently revealed that the club are still backing their manager, although the fixtures in November are deemed crucial.

Despite this, there have been names mooted as replacements for O’Neill, with one emerging in the last 48 hours.

David Moyes “very keen” on Wolves job

According to Football Insider, former West Ham manager David Moyes would be “very keen” on replacing O’Neil at Wolves, should the job become available.

The report states that the managerial position is already gathering plenty of interest despite Wolves looking to back O’Neil. Moyes is, therefore, seemingly one of many who has their eyes on the Molineux hot seat, viewing it as an attractive job at an established top-flight side.

Moyes, 61, plays a 4-2-3-1 system and would offer plenty of stability in the Midlands, should Wolves feel a change is eventually necessary. He has bundles of Premier League experience with both Everton and West Ham, taking charge of 697 games and averaging 1.42 points per match.

David Moyes record vs Wolves Games 21 Wins 12 Draws 4 Losses 5

He also has been successful against Wolves as a manager and was hailed by iconic centre-back Martin Keown during his last stint with the Hammers, saying: "I think David Moyes deserves credit because you know he’s at the back end of his career but I think he’s getting ever-better. He’s actually showing improvements. Fantastic work they’re doing in Europe, and he seems to be relishing the battle right now."

Meanwhile, Ange Postecoglou also praised Moyes while he was with the Irons, saying: “I believe he’s an exceptional manager. I hold him in high regard. He’s someone I’ve always respected. Sustained success in the game is significant, especially at this level.

“Whether it was during his time at Everton or the challenging task he faced at Man Utd, he’s coached abroad and has continued to make his mark.

“I think he’s done an outstanding job at West Ham. Anyone who thinks otherwise… considering the team’s current status and the quality of players they have, it’s evident they possess some top-notch footballers, and I believe they’ll only improve.”