Just under two weeks ago, it looked as if Mauricio Pochettino had finally steadied the Chelsea boat and that with a League Cup final on the horizon, the only way was up.

However, one draw in the FA Cup and back-to-back demolitions in the Premier League have well and truly destroyed what little optimism was left for the rest of the campaign.

Pochettino saw his side dismantled in a 4-1 defeat away to Liverpool on Wednesday night before falling to a 4-2 home defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers at home yesterday, and it's starting to look like his future might be away from Stamford Bridge.

The fans made their feelings known by chanting the name of former owner Roman Abramovich, and it looks as if that might have impacted Todd Boehly, as one of the continent's most exciting managers has just been linked with the Blues hot seat.

Boehly looks to Germany

While Pochettino was still licking his wounds from the Wolves' savaging, French outlet Sports Zone reported that Clearlake Capital co-founder Behdad Eghbali - the majority owner of Chelsea - is a big fan of Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso and would "like to make him Chelsea coach."

While this news might excite the Chelsea faithful, it also clarifies that the Spaniard has made no decision regarding his future and remains a very popular option for several major European clubs, notably his former sides, Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

The 42-year-old's next destination is still unclear, but what isn't is the fact that he will not be leaving Leverkusen until the summer, as they are in the midst of an unexpected title race with Bayern.

The writing is on the wall for Poch

The one glimmer of hope for Pochettino at present is that when you take a look at the available or gettable managers in European football at the moment, there are few who stand out.

Graham Potter and Steve Cooper are out of jobs, but the former has already failed in west London, and the latter would just be failing upwards from Nottingham Forest.

José Mourinho is available, but with how his career has gone over the last few years and how it ended at Chelsea last time, that feels like a move destined to go up in smoke.

Roberto de Zerbi has shown signs at Brighton & Hove Albion that he could manage at a higher level, but he has also seen his side exposed multiple times this year - losing 4-0 away to Luton Town is hardly going to fill fans with confidence.

Of all the names out there at this point in time, Alonso, whom talent scout Jacek Kulig described as "one of the most talented young coaches in Europe", looks to be the most promising, and so, unfortunately for Poch, seeing the former Real Madrid great linked to his job is not good news.

The pair's overall managerial record is not too dissimilar, with Alonso winning 50% of his 164 games as a manager, while the former Tottenham Hotspur icon has won 49% of his 629 games in charge of a professional side.

However, when looking at their league form this season, there is no escaping just how much better the Spaniard has done than his Argentine competitor.

For example, in 20 Bundesliga games this season, Leverkusen have remained unbeaten, winning 16 and drawing the other four, while scoring 52 goals and conceding just 14.

Xabi Alonso vs Mauricio Pochettino Bundesliga/Premier League Alonso Pochettino Games 20 23 Wins 16 9 Draws 4 4 Losses 0 10 Goals Scored 52 38 Goals Conceded 14 39 All Stats via Sofascore

In comparison, Chelsea have won just nine of their 23 Premier League games this season, drawing four and losing a staggering ten games, with 38 goals scored and 39 conceded.

Ultimately, Pochettino looks destined to lose his job, and with the "attacking and attractive" Alonso, as he was described by Kulig, seemingly attainable, Boehly and Co should be doing all they can to persuade him to come in and rebuild Chelsea once more.