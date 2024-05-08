A Manchester United managerial target finds a move to Old Trafford "appealing", according to a new update.

Latest on Erik ten Hag’s future

Erik ten Hag’s second season in charge of the Red Devils hasn’t exactly gone to plan, although United are in the FA Cup final later this month. Monday evening’s 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace was the latest embarrassing moment in a disappointing Premier League campaign, which has resulted in more speculation regarding the Dutchman’s future.

New co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe may soon have a decision to make regarding Ten Hag, who said after the defeat at Selhurst Park when asked if he was the right person for the job: "Absolutely. If the right players are available, we have a good squad. We miss almost the whole backline and then we have problems.

"I will keep fighting. I prepared the team in the best way I could do. It was not good enough, I have to take responsibility for that but I will find energy and prepare them for Sunday's game."

Journalist Ben Jacobs has since stated that Ten Hag will remain in charge until the end of the season where there will then be an end of season review by Red Devils officials.

One manager who has been heavily linked to take over from Ten Hag is Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel, with Ratcliffe even making contact with the German recently. Now, there has been an update which is promising for those at Old Trafford.

Thomas Tuchel keen on Man Utd move

According to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, Tuchel finds the move to Old Trafford “appealing”, with “loose contact” ongoing with United.

As can be seen, Tuchel also seems to be keen on a return Chelsea, so United may have a battle on their hands this summer, should the Blues part ways with Mauricio Pochettino.

If United land Tuchel, they will be getting a manager who has been called “crazy” by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and “fantastic” by Jurgen Klopp in the past.

Thomas Tuchel managerial record Wins 355 Draws 106 Losses 144 Goals scored 1,263 Goals conceded 695 Total points 1,171 Points per game 1.94

The 50-year-old has previous experience in the Premier League and won the Champions League with Chelsea, so Ratcliffe may feel he is the right man to turn things around.