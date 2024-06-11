The manager of a European club has now demanded his club sign an "amazing" Rangers star who Philippe Clement loves, according to a worrying update.

Rangers transfer news

There have been plenty of transfer rumours emerging in recent weeks, with the Gers no doubt working hard to work to make their squad as formidable as possible next season.

Kalvin Phillips is reportedly an option to replace John Lundstram at Ibrox, following a poor spell at Manchester City, followed by a disappointing time on loan at West Ham last season. It has cost the midfielder a place at Euro 2024, having fallen out of Gareth Southgate's England plans, and he needs to rebuild his career.

In terms of outgoings, there could be a number of players who depart the Gers in the near future, with Sam Lammers linked with a move to Utrecht, having been on loan there in 2023/24. Fellow Eredivisie side FC Twente are also believed to be keen on snapping him up.

The future of Tom Lawrence is also up in the air, with the Wales international only having one year remaining on his current deal, with Besiktas and Ipswich Town said to be eyeing summer moves for him. Giovanni van Bronckhorst wants to seal a reunion at the former, and it looks as though the former Rangers manager intends to bring in another Gers ace, too.

Managers wants to sign "amazing" Rangers

According to Fotomac [via Sport Witness], Rangers are in danger of losing James Tavernier this summer, with Van Bronckhorst keen to take him to Besikas, having taken charge as manager earlier this year. Snapping up the Gers captain is one of his "first demands".

The report is titled "all eyes on Tavernier", and the Turkish side "will take action" and look to strike a deal during the coming weeks at their new boss' request.

Losing Tavernier will be a massive concern for many Rangers supporters, considering he has been one of the star players at the club for a significant period of time, proving to be a remarkable source of end product from right-back. Incredibly, he has scored 133 goals and registered 135 assists for the club, coming in a total of 524 appearances, showing what an amazing performer he has been.

Clement is a big admirer of his skipper, calling him "exceptional", while teammate Cyriel Dessers has also lauded him, saying back in December: "He was already, but he has proved today he is a living legend at this club. Today shows that he can provide in these moments - in the semi-final and now again in the final. That speaks for him - he is an amazing player and an amazing captain."

Granted, Tavernier is now 32 years of age, so there could be some temptation to cash in on him while he still has two years remaining on his current contract, but retaining his services is a far more preferable outcome.