Manchester City have been linked with replacing Pep Guardiola with a "genius" manager in 2025, following reports of the Spaniard leaving in 2025.

Guardiola set to leave Man City in 2025

The Citizens suffered a disappointing end to their season on Saturday afternoon, losing 2-1 to rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final at Wembley. It was a game that many expected City to win, but they produced a flat performance after a long campaign.

According to a huge update that emerged on Sunday, Guardiola is now expected to leave the Etihad at the end of next season, at which point he will have spent nine years at the club.

Should that happen, it will be a seismic moment in the Premier League, with the Spaniard arguably the greatest manager in the history of the competition, winning four league crowns in a row after securing glory once again earlier this month. It would also mean that both he and Jurgen Klopp have departed in the space of 12 months, bringing an end to a legendary era in English football.

There is no confirmation that Guardiola will move on in 2025, but if that proves to be the case, another manager will be given the daunting task of filling an enormous void that will be left by the former Barcelona boss. It looks as though candidates are already being lined up, following a new update.

Man City linked with De Zerbi to replace Guardiola

According to a fresh report from The Daily Mail, Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi is one of four managers being linked as Guardiola's replacement at Manchester City.

"City’s succession planning will begin, with Girona’s Michel talked up as a potential candidate after impressing in La Liga. Julian Nagelsmann has a contract with Germany until 2026 and Xabi Alonso is highly thought of, while Guardiola himself admires Roberto De Zerbi."

De Zerbi feels like a natural fit to be Guardiola's successor at City next year, considering his penchant for a high-intensity, ball-playing style in a 4-2-3-1 formation, pressing high up the pitch and retaining possession in tight areas.

Granted, the Italian's stock may have fallen a little of late, due to Brighton's season tailing off, but he is a hugely gifted coach who Adam Lallana has waxed lyrical about and shown support for recently, saying:

"My message to them would be keep supporting the lads, even in tough moments like we've had in the past eight or nine weeks. It's important that they keep sticking with the lads and stick with the manager, because we've got a genius here - there's no other way to put that."

Roberto De Zerbi's managerial record Matches Points per game Brighton 89 1.51 Shakhtar Donestsk 30 2.17 Sassuolo 120 1.38 Benevento 29 0.72 US Palermo 13 0.38 Foggia 90 1.86 Darfo Boario 22 0.91

Meanwhile, Guardiola previously hailed De Zerbi, saying in 2023: "There is no team playing the way they play - it's unique. I had the feeling when he arrived the impact he would have in the Premier League would be great - I didn't expect him to do it in this short space of time. He creates 20 or 25 chances per game, better by far than most opponents. He monopolises the ball in a way it hasn't been for a long time."

Many City fans will hope that Guardiola stays on beyond 2025, of course, but if he feels jaded like Klopp did, it may be best for everyone concerned to freshen things up. Whoever comes in will find it almost impossible to replace him, but finding the ideal person for the job is imperative.