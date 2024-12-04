Hull City appear to have landed on their new no.1 target to take the reins at the MKM stadium following the exit of Tim Walter, with fresh reports suggesting that they will enter into talks over a move imminently.

Hull City's manager hunt

It has been a disastrous start to the Championship season for the Tigers, with only Luton Town having lost more games so far this season and Hull languishing in the relegation places approaching the halfway point of the season.

Things finally came to a head last week, when the club opted to part ways with Tim Walter after just 18 games in charge, with his spell going down as one of the worst in the club's recent history.

Tim Walter's short Hull City stay Games 18 Wins 3 Goals Scored 16 Goals conceded 23 Points per game 0.88

His exit followed a dismal 2-0 home loss to Sheffield Wednesday, sparking the decision to sack the former Heidenheim manager. In the time since, the club have been busy looking for a replacement.

As per one report, "more than 30 applications were submitted" for the vacancy, and the club have "conducted six interviews" in a bid to try and find the right man for the job, with owner Acun Ilicali keen to have a new boss in the hotseat before his side face Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon. Now, they may have finally found their man.

Hull City identify frontrunner for the job

That comes courtesy of a report from the Telegraph, who report that Hull City have now identified Ruben Selles as the man they wish to take the reins at the MKM Stadium.

Selles is currently in charge of League One side Reading, and has them in the playoff places for a potential return to the Championship, nine points behind early leaders Wycombe Wanderers.

He is popular among fellow managers, with Exeter's Gary Caldwell calling him a "fantastic manager" after the two sides met earlier in the season.

"We know that from last season. I think tactically they’re always very well set up. They have a fantastic manager. They’re really aggressive in how they try and win the ball back”, he explained.

Meanwhile, he proved popular with players too during his short tenure in charge of Southampton back in the 2022-23 campaign, with James Ward Prowse explaining that "there's been a lot of outside noise, a bit of chaos around the place but Ruben has come in and shown a bit of calmness and great leadership in that moment and settled everyone down and given everybody confidence in a familiar way of playing."

Now, he could be set to bring those talents to Hull City, with the report claiming that Hull and Reading are "expected to open talks over a deal" for Selles.

Though he was unable to prevent Reading's relegation to League One last season, Selles has bounced back strongly and will be hoping to avoid that fate a second time if he takes charge in Hull, with the club hoping that his arrival will spark a push towards midtable and even the playoff places in the second half of the campaign.