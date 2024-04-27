One manager who embarrassed Erik ten Hag earlier this season is among the top targets to take over at Manchester United.

Man Utd manager rumours

The Red Devils have escaped two shock defeats in the space of four days, with the first coming at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-final with Coventry City. New co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was in attendance to see United surrender a three-goal lead to the Championship side, requiring penalties to progress to the final against rivals Manchester City.

Then, at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Wednesday, United fell behind twice against bottom side Sheffield United, eventually winning 4-2. Ratcliffe has asked for patience with the Red Devils faithful, saying prior to both games:

“One of the biggest problems we’ve got in football is you get these new guys to come into the [backroom] team, really capable people, but they’re all on gardening leave, so it takes you six months to a year or 18 months before you can [see the benefits].

“They can’t work for us, the fans are impatient, and I have sympathy with that, but it’s a journey. Whether you like it or not they have to be a bit patient. It’s not a light switch, you can’t just turn it around like that, it takes a bit of time. But I’m sure we will.”

The new co-owner is set to stick with Ten Hag until the end of the season, however, a change in the Old Trafford dugout could materialise ahead of the 2024/25 campaign. Man Utd and Ratcliffe have reportedly made contact with Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel, whereas sporting director target Dan Ashworth has held a secret meeting with Graham Potter.

Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic has also emerged on the radar, with Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi a name mentioned in recent months, with initial talks thought to be held.

Roberto De Zerbi top contender for Man Utd job

Now, according to Football Insider, De Zerbi is a top contender for the Man Utd job alongside Tuchel. The pair appear to be leading the race to join, should Ten Hag receive his marching orders in the summer. That looks like an increasingly likely scenario, with the report saying that De Zerbi’s work at Brighton ‘continues to attract admirers’.

Even though De Zerbi’s Brighton side have stalled slightly this season, he has made an impact in England, taking the Seagulls into the Europa League. He also embarrassed Ten Hag at Old Trafford earlier this season with his side cruising to a 3-1 win in September with more possession and shots on target, which then left the Red Devils in 13th place.

Should he arrive in Manchester, the 44-year-old would be coming up against an admirer in City boss Pep Guardiola, who said of De Zerbi last year: "There is no team playing the way they play - it's unique. I had the feeling when he arrived the impact he would have in the Premier League would be great - I didn't expect him to do it in this short space of time.

"He creates 20 or 25 chances per game, better by far than most opponents. He monopolises the ball in a way it hasn't been for a long time.”