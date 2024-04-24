A manager who Pep Guardiola rates highly is "interested" in replacing Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, according to one reliable journalist.

Man Utd manager latest

It was an eventful weekend for the Red Devils, who eventually booked their place in the FA Cup final after a dramatic semi-final against Championship side Coventry City.

Ten Hag’s side gave up a three-goal advantage in the final 25 minutes and VAR came to their rescue in extra-time to rule out a winner for the Sky Blues, with United eventually winning on penalties.

A second successive FA Cup final against Manchester City awaits, but the nature of the performance has put more pressure on Ten Hag. The latest reports claim that the Dutchman’s job is safe until the end of the season, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe having no intention of making a change before the summer.

However, ahead of Ratcliffe’s first full season as co-owner, there could still be a change in the dugout, and a promising update has emerged over one of his managerial targets.

On Sunday evening, Kicker journalist Georg Holzner said Man Utd and Ratcliffe have been in contact with Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel, who looks set to depart the Allianz Arena at the end of the season. Holzner said that Ratcliffe highly values Tuchel and has put the feelers out over a move to Manchester.

Now, reliable reporter Christian Falk has provided an update on Tuchel, which will come as a boost for Ratcliffe. He claimed that the German is “very interested” in taking over at Man Utd and is ready for a new challenge ahead of the 2024/25 season.

This could well be music to Ratcliffe’s ears, with the 50-year-old appearing to be a top contender to come in this summer. The fact he has previous experience in the Premier League with Chelsea is also a bonus, with Tuchel actually winning the Champions League with the Blues in 2021.

Thomas Tuchel's Premier League record Wins 35 Draws 17 Losses 11 Points per game 1.94

They defeated Manchester City in the final, with Pep Guardiola full of praise for Tuchel in the past, calling him “creative” ahead of the 2021 final.

“He’s so creative with good build-up and connection, good runners and players who are good in the spaces," said Guardiola on Tuchel before their Champions League final clash in 2021. Both [Tuchel and Nagelsmann] are so creative with the shape they play."

Should Tuchel take over from Ten Hag in the summer, it could be a decision that doesn't sit well with YouTuber Mark Goldbridge, who recently called the German an "awful fit" for what INEOS want.