Pep Guardiola is normally a man who tends to avoid causing much controversy when watching his team from the sidelines.

Over the previous few years, his Manchester City side have swept all before them, but it appears as though their aura of invincibility is starting to wear off.

The Spaniard clearly wasn’t enjoying himself as his team suffered a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool which severely dented any ambitions they might have had of winning a fifth domestic title in a row.

Amid the home supporters chanting that Guardiola was going to be 'sacked in the morning', he brandished six fingers - the number of league titles he has won with City.

Is the end of an era nigh? With Guardiola’s meltdown appearing to come as his team hit the worst form since he took over back in 2016, we have taken a look back at some of the biggest manager meltdowns that have occurred on the touchline over the years...

1 Louis van Gaal's theatrics

Man Utd v Arsenal, February 2016

Manchester United certainly weren’t dull under the leadership of Louis van Gaal, that’s for sure.

The Dutchman spent two years at Old Trafford, leading the club to the FA Cup in 2016, yet that was as good as it got for the manager. Premier League finishes of fourth and fifth were not enough to keep him in a job.

Though perhaps his funniest and well-remembered moment was his dive on the touchline during a game against Arsenal in 2016. Annoyed that Alexis Sanchez dived on the field, Van Gaal threw himself to the ground in front of fourth official Mike Dean to make his feelings rather clear.

"I was emotional. It happens not too much. Normally I am sitting on my bench and I have a lot of criticism because I am sitting on my bench. I have apologised to the referee and the linesman. I have to control my emotions," said the manager afterwards.

2 Jürgen Klopp loses the plot

Napoli v Borussia Dortmund, September 2013

Referees and officials eventually got used to Jürgen Klopp’s antics at Liverpool, but one of his most intense moments was during his spell at Borussia Dortmund.

The German side were taking on Napoli in the Champions League when Klopp got so incensed after a decision that the fourth official had to physically back up in order to avoid making contact with the German.

Shortly after, the Premier League became witness to some of Klopp’s finest meltdowns, but this one for Dortmund was arguably the manager at his angriest.

3 Pep Guardiola fumes as City denied penalties

Liverpool v Man City, November 2019

Before he was showing off six Premier League titles, Guardiola had previously shown his frustration in front of an Anfield crowd after becoming frustrated by two penalty appeals waved away by referee Michael Oliver.

When a cross struck Trent Alexander-Arnold's arm in the Liverpool penalty area, the Spaniard lost the plot as he brandished two fingers in the air, signifying how many penalties his side should have gotten.

It didn’t end there, however. Once the game was over and Man City failed to get a positive result, Guardiola marched up the pitch in a foul mood, before repeating "Thank you so much" as he shook Michael Oliver’s hand rather firmly.

Related Every Premier League team's worst referee Which referees are full of bad omens and shocking statistics? FFC breaks down each PL club's least-wanted referee.

4 Nigel Pearson grabs James McArthur

Leicester v Crystal Palace, February 2015

During Leicester City’s defeat to Crystal Palace under the leadership of Nigel Pearson, the manager reacted badly to a scuffle on the pitch.

James McArthur and Marc Albrighton had been involved in a fracas which saw the Palace star rolling at Pearson's feet.

Instead of helping him up, Pearson grabbed the Scot by the throat, believing it to be his fault. He later dismissed the incident by calling it "very light-hearted".

5 Arsène Wenger sent to the stands

Man Utd v Arsenal, August 2009

Arsène Wenger ruled the roost at Arsenal for nearly two decades. While he may have led the Gunners to three league titles and seven FA Cups, some of his best moments have come on the touchline.

One of the most iconic moments in Premier League history came as Wenger was sent off at Old Trafford in 2009 after kicking out at a water bottle following a late disallowed goal.

However, he couldn’t find a seat in the stands and proceeded to stand on a platform in front of the United fans, who took great delight in his suffering by continuing to wind him up.

Mike Dean asked him to move, to which Wenger stretched out his hands as if to say "where will I go?", thus creating one of the most memorable pictures of the Premier League era.

6 José Mourinho's touchline outburst

Chelsea v Swansea, August 2015

José Mourinho is no stranger to causing controversy, on or off the field. During his second spell in charge of the Blues, he led them to the Premier League title in 2015. Unfortunately, things began to unravel at the start of the 2015/16 campaign.

During their opening-day 2-2 draw against Swansea City, team doctor Eva Carneiro ran onto the pitch with a physio to treat an injured player. Mourinho lost his cool on the sidelines.

He reacted angrily as treatment to Eden Hazard meant the club would be down to nine men, calling the duo "impulsive and naive" after they tried helping the player.

7 Alan Pardew's headbutt

Hull v Newcastle, March 2014

Alan Pardew was involved in one of the most incredible clashes in the Premier League as he was sent off for headbutting Hull City’s David Meyler.

Meyler pushed the Newcastle United manager over when trying to get the ball after it went out of play, before Pardew squared up to him and headbutted the Tigers midfielder in the process.

"I apologise to everyone, I shouldn't have got involved. I didn't mean no damage to the guy but I moved my head forward and I shouldn't have done that," Pardew said following the incident, but it couldn’t take away from how irresponsible he was at that moment in time.