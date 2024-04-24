After another difficult season, which could yet end in Premier League relegation, Everton are still awaiting whether or not 777 Partners' takeover will be completed. But the Toffees have now been handed hope by a source within one of the investors' other clubs.

Everton takeover news

777 have been attempting to complete their takeover since last year in a deal that many believed would be complete by now. That has not proved to be the case, however, and the alarm bells have only grown louder as a result. What's most concerning is that the Premier League are yet to give their approval over the deal due to worries about 777's ability to finance the takeover. This is after investing £200m into the club before even officially arriving.

The Premier League's concern comes from other 777-owned clubs who have seemingly had issues with late payments and missed deadlines, which is the last thing that a club in Everton's position need. If the deal doesn't go through, however, then the Toffeees may be left stranded with their debt only increasing if 777 then look for their intial investement back.

Sooner or later, those at Goodison Park will need an answer. For now, though, they've at least been handed a positive to ease any concerns from Hertha Berlin managing director Thomas E. Herrich, who has never had an issue when working with 777.

Herrich told Sport BILD (via Sport Witness) when asked specifically about delays with the Everton takeover: “We have had very good experiences with our partner so far.

“All agreements were kept. The agreed payments of €75m, which we received not as a loan but as equity, were made in full. The last tranche was also received well before the deadline.”

Herrich's verdict should ease Everton's fears, but whilst their takeover remains incomplete, the potential that those at Goodison Park could be left in their worst position yet is still very much a possibility.

Everton can't afford for 777 to fail

If 777 do complete their takeover, then their first challenge may well be to replace star players. Both Amadou Onana and Jarrad Branthwaite are among those to have already been linked with summer departures and both exits would hand Dyche a significant blow that 777 could be left looking to solve next season.

The hope should be to see the deal reach completion before the summer transfer window, potentially allowing Sean Dyche to enjoy a bigger budget whilst staying within the profit and sustainability guidelines. Disaster could yet strike in several ways at Everton this season, but the flip side to that is survival, new owners, and onwards to going back to where they belong in the top half of the Premier League table.