Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will be looking for the club to move on Eric Bailly over the coming summer transfer window.

What's happened to Eric Bailly?

The Red Devils were dumped out of Europe on Thursday night with a humiliating 3-0 defeat away to Sevilla crushing their dreams of getting their hands on the Europa League.

Ten Hag and his men still have one more shot at adding to their Carabao Cup with their FA Cup semi-final coming up on the weekend at Wembley Stadium.

It has been a season of progress at Old Trafford with the Red Devils sitting in a great position to secure themselves a spot in the Champions League for next season.

But it seems there could also be a clear out on the horizon in Manchester with Ten Hag looking to sell a number of players who are currently out on loan.

One of them being Bailly who has spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan with Marseille, but it has not been a straightforward season for the Ivorian.

The 29-year-old has only made four starts in Ligue 1 this season with injury and suspension hindering his game time for the French side (via Transfermarkt).

And speaking on his Here We Go podcast, Fabrizio Romano has claimed the £91k-per-week ace is a player who is not wanted at Old Trafford ahead of next season:

(11:35) "So Bailly will be back to Manchester United and from what I understand, he will be on the market. So he's not going to be part of Manchester United project next season unless something new happens, so the idea is to sell Bailly."

Should United sell Bailly in the summer?

The Ivorian has previously been slammed as "dreadful" by journalist Josh Bunting for some of his defending during his time at Old Trafford.

And it is apparent his recent spell in France is leaving a lot to be desired with the 29-year-old clearly not in the manager's thinking have only racked up four league starts.

Perhaps a lot of his failings at Marseille could be accredited to his horror challenge which saw him hit with a stunning seven-game suspension.

But his time on the pitch has seen him provide some fairly impressive defensive returns as he ranks inside the top percentile for interceptions and the top second percentile for blocks made (via FBref).

However, United have made some significant additions to their side over recent years with Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

But with their backup options failing to provide much relief amid the duo's injury issues, is Bailly really the man to provide them with deeper squad depth next season?