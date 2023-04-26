Manchester City have reportedly already begun sketching their plans for transfers in the upcoming transfer window this summer. The current Premier League champions have been linked with a number of players, as well as their plan to offload some stars at the end of the season.

What's the latest on Man City's interest in Alexis Mac Allister?

It has been speculated by 90min that the Citizens are attracted to Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder, Alexis Mac Allister, as a potential target for the midfield engine room, with Ilkay Gundogan expected to depart this summer.

It's also thought that it could cost in the region of £70m to lure the Argentine to the Etihad this summer.

The German’s contract expires at the end of June this year and with no new plans put in place, it looks as though his seven-year stay in Manchester could be coming to a close. City have been linked with Jude Bellingham, who is one of Europe’s most favoured midfielders set to be on the move before next season, however, Mac Allister could pose as a worthy alternative.

What could Mac Allister bring to Manchester City?

The World Cup-winning machine has shone this season for Brighton, contributing to nine goals (eight goals, one assist) so far. The Argentinian has caught the eye of a handful of Premier League clubs, including Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, however, the 24-year-old could be a perfect fit for Pep Guardiola’s plans.

While all attention is on the movement of Jude Bellingham, there is no guarantee that City would win the race for the Englishman, who is believed to be valued over the £100m mark and has gained interest from Real Madrid, making the saga an exciting, but uncertain one.

Mac Allister looks set to depart Brighton in the summer, with his father claiming to Argentinian outlet Ole that he will be “playing for another team by July”. An understanding from sources at 90min explains that a move within the Premier League would suit the midfielder’s plans more, with his price tag reportedly around the £70m mark.

When looking into what Mac Allister - who reporter Roy Nemer once lauded as "unplayable" - offer City, and the doubts over Gundogan’s future at the club, it’s important to highlight the areas that the World Cup winner could step up in his potential absence.

The 24-year-old is versatile in midfield, winning an average of 75% of his challenges per 90 minutes, as well as being heavily involved with the build up to goals.

Gundogan has registered 8.2 in build up to expected goals, which Mac Allister tops with 9.1xG build up. When considering the style of play of City, the midfielder would be a player ready to flourish in a fast-paced engine room, as well as being already accustomed to the demands of the Premier League.

Guardiola and Mac Allister have already agreed on one thing this season, and that’s the Champions League winning manager’s claim that there is “no team better” than the Seagulls at transitioning defence into attack - a style that is heavily implemented by Guardiola for all his players to follow.

If the Premier League champions cannot lure Bellingham to Manchester, then Mac Allister would be a worthy - if not perfect - alternative, given the evidence above.