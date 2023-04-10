Rumoured Manchester City transfer target Ben Chilwell looks set to sign a new deal with Chelsea, according to an update from reliable journalist David Ornstein.

Is Chilwell on the move this summer?

The 26-year-old has become an important squad member for both the Blues and England in recent years, proving to be arguably one of the Premier League's leading left-backs. This season, he has made 19 appearances in the league and the only reason the number isn't higher is because of injury problems, which robbed him of a place in the Three Lions' World Cup squad.

Chilwell is out of contract at Chelsea in the summer of 2025, and while that date is still a fair distance away, it does mean the west Londoners are slowly running out of time to get a good fee for his services, should he want a move away.

City have been linked with a summer move for the Englishman, as Pep Guardiola looks to bring in a new left-back who can offer more natural attacking width in the position than someone like Nathan Ake, who has played there eight times in the league so far this season.

A new update has now emerged, though, and it is one that is unlikely to go down too well with City supporters.

Is defender staying put at Chelsea?

According to The Athletic's Ornstein, Chilwell is "set to commit his future to the club by signing a new four-year deal", adding that it "will prolong the wing-back’s stay from 2025 until 2027."

He also mentions that City have been "keen" to bring the 18-cap England international to the club this summer, but may now have to look at other options instead.

Chilwell could have been an ideal summer addition at the Etihad, even though he likely would have cost money, with the Chelsea man exactly the type of play City could do with at left-back. He possesses both powerful running and quality going forward, scoring and assisting twice apiece in the Premier League this season, but he is also a strong defender, winning an average of 1.2 aerial duels per match.

It looks as though Guardiola will have to elsewhere for a new left-back option, however, but someone with a similar profile to Chilwell, in terms of age and playing style, would be just what the doctor ordered. While Ake has done well at left-back this season, a natural in the role will help strengthen City further.