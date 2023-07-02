Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is not allowing the club's incredible achievements last season to stop him from improving the squad this summer.

The Citizens boss has already added Chelsea central midfielder Mateo Kovacic to his roster after securing the treble of the Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup trophies in the 2022/23 campaign.

There could be further changes to the Spanish head coach's options throughout the coming weeks. Arsenal and Juventus are both reportedly interested in signing centre-back Aymeric Laporte, who only played 12 league games last term.

The Spain international found himself below Ruben Dias, John Stones, Manuel Akanji, and Nathan Ake in the pecking order, which could make an exit this summer the right time for the 29-year-old stopper, to avoid another year of irregular game time.

Who could replace Aymeric Laporte at Manchester City?

The Evening Standard recently reported that City are one of a number of clubs showing an interest in Chelsea central defender Levi Colwill, who could be a dream replacement for Laporte.

It has been claimed that the Blues have offered him a new contract to remain at Stamford Bridge but the England U21 international wants to hold talks with Mauricio Pochettino to ascertain his role moving forward before committing to them.

Bringing Colwill in, who may cost around £40m, would allow Guardiola to sanction an exit for the former Athletic Bilbao enforcer as, like the current City man, he is a left-footed defender who can play in the heart of the backline or as a full-back.

The 20-year-old would come in as a player with the potential to be an excellent long-term addition to the side, rather than as an immediate upgrade on what the manager already has at his disposal.

This means that he would suit the limited role that the £130k-per-week outcast played last season as the English titan would not be relied upon as a regular starter and would be allowed to ease his way into life at The Etihad.

Colwill, who was once described as a "huge talent" by scout Jacek Kulig, averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.76 across 17 Premier League appearances on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion during the 2022/23 campaign, which would place him 19th in the City squad.

However, he averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.10 across 29 Championship outings for Huddersfield in the previous season and that score would rank him ninth for City along with being above the likes of Stones and Dias.

This suggests that the potential is there for the talented youngster to be an outstanding left-footed centre-back if he can adapt to top-flight football and eventually translate his form for the Terriers over to the Premier League.

Therefore, Colwill could be a shrewd long-term investment by Guardiola and City, whilst also allowing the manager to part ways with Laporte before the deadline.