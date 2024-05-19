Manchester City are considering signing a £150,000-a-week playmaker as Pep Guardiola begins his preparations for next season.

Man City transfer rumours

City have become one of the most dominant teams in English football under the guidance of Pep, thanks in no small part to his insistence on refreshing the team constantly, refusing to let sentiment take precedence in matters of squad planning.

The Sky Blues have notched five league titles under the Spaniard (six with a win on Sunday), won two different trebles, and if they win the league again this weekend, Pep will be the first manager in Premier League history to win four consecutive titles in a row - beating the current record held by Sir Alex Ferguson.

Despite Pep having already done everything there is to do in the Premier League with the Manchester outfit, it does not appear as though he is looking to take his foot off the gas anytime soon, with City already being linked with a number of names heading into the 2024 summer transfer window.

David Ornstein, speaking over the weekend, claimed that Manchester City are rivalling Liverpool for the signing of Anthony Gordon this summer. However, the Newcastle United ace is expected to remain at St James' Park.

Elsewhere, it was reported recently that Manchester City "have spoken to Jeremie Frimpong" and that the defender "has opened discussions" about a move back to his former side, in a far more senior role than when he left. Arsenal are also said to have joined Manchester City in the battle for Newcastle and Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

With Arsenal now an established Champions League club, they may have a decent chance of pipping the Cityzens to the signing of Bruno. Should that happen, though, it appears City have another midfield option lined up anyway.

Man City considering "perfect" star for Pep's project

The player in question is another Brazilian in the form of West Ham's Lucas Paqueta. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, speaking to Caught Offside, Manchester City are considering Lucas Paqueta as a potential transfer target as he is seen as a "perfect" signing for Pep Guardiola’s project.

“Lucas Paqueta to Manchester City could remain a story to watch, as some fans have been asking me again about links with the West Ham United midfielder," Romano said.

“I have no idea of the betting stuff and of the legal situation surrounding the player, but in terms of transfer market, Paqueta remains high on Man City’s list for the summer. The player would also be keen on the move and City keep considering him one of the perfect players for Pep Guardiola’s project. But again, we have to see what happens with that issue before understanding Paqueta’s future.”

Romano does not mention a transfer fee for Paqueta but the South American is unlikely to come cheap. He is under contract at the London Stadium until 2027 earning £150,000-a-week and is valued at around £60m by Transfermarket.com. The 26-year-old has made 88 appearances for West Ham in all competitions, scoring 13 and assisting 14 in that time.