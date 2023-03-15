Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson was spared his blushes on Tuesday night in Manchester City's emphatic victory over RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

Pep Guardiola's men secured themselves a spot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League in front of the Etihad crowd with an incredible 7-0 victory on the night.

However, they may have been fortunate to do so with all 11 men on the pitch after their Brazilian goalkeeper was caught in the middle of a controversial incident inside the first half.

After Konrad Laimer was played through, Ederson came charging out to win the ball first but instead got none of the ball and all of the Leipzig midfielder.

However, the referee decided against taking any action against the Brazilian goalkeeper and instead booked Timo Werner for his protests.

The incident was relayed on Twitter and fans from far and wide vented their thoughts with many feeling City had gotten off the hook massively with this one.

The best of the reactions can be seen below...