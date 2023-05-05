Manchester City target Florian Wirtz is a 'brilliant footballer', though it may be difficult to secure his services at the Etihad Stadium this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Florian Wirtz?

As per 90min, Manchester City are said to have 'reignited their interest' in Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid Wirtz, who has recently overcome a long-term knee ligament issue.

The outlet state that attraction toward the 20-year-old is vast, with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Newcastle United and Barcelona are all monitoring his situation.

One report from Spain has signalled that Wirtz will not depart the BayArena in the forthcoming transfer window and it may take up to £88 million for Bayer Leverkusen to sanction his exit.

Capology understands that the Germany international earns around €48,077 (£42,000) on his current terms at Bayer Leverkusen on a contract that runs until June 2027.

Writing in his column for GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones has suggested that Manchester City could 'mould' Wirtz into a superstar at the Etihad.

Jones wrote: "A brilliant footballer who is just 20-years-old and can be moulded into whatever City would like him to be. There has been a price-tag of £88million put on him which is off-putting though and further than that he is keen to remain at Bayer Leverkusen for one more season."

Would Florian Wirtz be a good signing for Manchester City in the summer?

Wirtz certainly has a lot of potential and could feasibly be developed into a world-class star at Manchester City under the stewardship of Pep Guardiola.

In 2022/23, the 20-year-old has been in fine form for Bayer Leverkusen, registering four goals and eight assists in 19 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

The Germany international has also illustrated his ingenuity regularly this season, successfully carrying out 79 shot-creating actions for his side, as per FBRef.

His versatility would also make him a handy asset for Guardiola to call upon, given that he can operate in attacking midfield, centre-forward or on the left flank if needed.

WhoScored notes that Wirtz has gained an average match rating of 7.25/10 for his exploits on the field, making him Bayer Leverkusen's most consistent performer this term.

Manchester City could do with a statement signing following the news that they look to have missed out on Borussia Dortmund sensation Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid. Bringing Wirtz in come the summer would certainly appease the Citizens' support.