Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan has been offered a longer contract to join Barcelona, as the La Liga giants attempt to lure the midfielder to the Camp Nou this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

What's going on with Gundogan and Man City?

The German midfielder has been in sensational form for Pep Guardiola's side, with his stunning brace away at Everton taking his total goal tally to nine this season.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, and it is currently unclear whether he will extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium.

Barcelona are heavily interested in a move for the veteran, following the departure of Sergio Busquets, and have reportedly offered him a longer deal than City have.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed that Gundogan has received proposals from both clubs, with a decision to be made at the end of the season.

"For Ilkay Gundogan, we know he's only focusing on Manchester City now. Gundogan wants to win all the titles with Man City, and then to make a decision. So we have to wait on Gundogan," he stated.

"The proposal of Barcelona is there and what Barcelona are doing to tempt Gundogan, is to offer a longer contract. Manchester City are prepared to offer a contract extension to Gundogan, but Barcelona are offering a longer contract.

"So this is the strategy of Barcelona to convince Gundogan, let's see what the player will decide at the end of the season."

Should City keep Gundogan?

Even at his older age, Gundogan has proven to be invaluable for Guardiola's side again this season. He has previously been described as "incredible" by his manager, and he would likely be a big loss if he were to depart this summer.

If City win the Champions League this season, then Gundogan may feel he has accomplished all he can in Manchester and may elect to leave. Although City may not stand in his way out of respect for the midfielder, who would depart as a club legend, they would need to replace the £140k-per-week star.

Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic has been linked, and finances would likely not be an issue for Man City as they seek a top-class replacement.

Guardiola recently praised Gundogan's leadership qualities, and given his experience, there may only be a handful of players who could come in and bring what the Germany international does to the team.