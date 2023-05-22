Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is wanted by Arsenal this summer, according to an intriguing update from reliable journalist David Ornstein.

Is Gundogan leaving Man City?

The 32-year-old has been one of the standout players in the Premier League this season, producing some magnificent performances for the newly-crowned champions. He has been lauded as "exceptional" by manager Pep Guardiola, scoring nine goals and registering six assists, in all competitions.

There has been plenty of talk surrounding Gundogan's future at the Etihad, however, with his current deal expiring at the end of the season, and an extension not yet being signed. A move to Barcelona has been mooted, with the German possibly wanting one more big move at this stage in his career.

Now, a fresh update has emerged regarding the silky City star's next step, with Premier League title rivals Arsenal seemingly in the mix to sign him.

Could Arsenal snap up Gundogan?

Taking to Twitter on Monday morning, The Athletic's Ornstein claimed that the Gunners are interested in making a move for Gundogan in the summer window:

"Arsenal trying to sign Man City captain Ilkay Gundogan. Arteta wants 32yo if Xhaka goes. Fresh attempts will be made to keep him at #MCFC + other options. #AFC additionally pushing hard for Rice & Mount + renewed efforts to secure Nwaneri."

Losing Gundogan would be a big blow for City this summer, with his influence highlighted so much in recent months, and his performances going up another gear. He has arguably been as good as anyone since the turn of the year, Erling Haaland included, and the £140,000-a-week ace is someone who will hopefully decide to commit his future to the club.

Leaving for Arsenal wouldn't make a great amount of sense, considering Guardiola's men have ended up blowing the Gunners away in the title race, and it would feel like a step down, at a point where Gundogan still feels like someone performing at the peak of his powers.

The hope is that he eventually decides that signing at extension at the Etihad is the sensible option, hopefully even seeing out the rest of his career there, and further cementing his legendary status at the club in the process. He has already done so much good, making 301 appearances and famously scoring the title-clinching goal against Aston Villa last season, and there is still more to come from him.