Manchester City are keeping tabs on a £67 million-rated Netherlands star who snubbed Paris Saint-Germain this month, according to a new report.

Man City back on track ahead of monster Real Madrid clash

Following a dismal start to the season, City look to be getting back to at least somewhere near their best. After sweeping aside Chelsea in the Premier League last week, Pep Guardiola's side survived a scare to beat Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday night and secure their spot in the competition's knockout phase play-offs.

City went behind on the night thanks to a goal from Raphael Onyedika just before the break, but second-half goals from Mateo Kovačić and Savinho, as well as an own goal from Joel Ordonez secured a 3-1 win.

"In the second half we lifted our soul and our hearts were free," Guardiola said after the game. "For today, we are in the next round, that's good. The first half was so academic, we didn't have the spark to do it against a team that defends really well."

Defender Manuel Akanji hinted after the win over Brugge that he believes City can now go on to win the competition, just as they did in 2022/23. The Cityzens will face Real Madrid in next round.

"Obviously Real Madrid and Bayern Munich aren't the teams you want to face but, whoever it is, we are looking forward to the challenge and I think we can beat every team in Europe," he said. "Whoever comes, we are ready for the challenge. Even though we didn't play as good as we used to do, I think no team wants to face us."

City eyeing Leipzig star Simons

While City are undoubtedly in their best form of the season, Guardiola will likely feel the need to further strengthen his squad to restore the club to its former glory. Having already spent a combined £123 million on Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis this month, City's January transfer business appears to be complete.

However, according to journalist Christian Falk, the club is already planning ahead for the summer, with RB Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons emerging as a key target.

The Dutchman joined Leipzig on a permanent deal from PSG earlier this month, having snubbed a return to the French captial amid fears he wouldn't be guaranteed game time by manager Luis Enrique. Falk reports that despite Leipzig having only just secured his signature on a permanent basis, the German club would be willing to sell him at the end of the season for a fee of between £59 million to £67 million.

City are keeping tabs, claims Falk, but will face competition from Manchester United and Liverpool, who are also interested in the midfielder.

Xavi Simons Bundesliga Stats 2024/25 Games 11 Goals 4 Assists 3 Chances Created 21 Successful Dribbles 16 FotMob Average Rating 7.66 Stats per FotMob. (As of January 31, 2025)

Simons has been one of the Bundesliga's outstanding players since initially joining Leipzig on loan in 2023. In 60 games for the Red Bulls, the 21-year-old has scored 15 goals and produced 19 assists. He was also a standout player for the Netherlands as they made it to the semifinals of last year's European Championships.