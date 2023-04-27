Manchester City imposed their dominance over Arsenal with a 4-1 win at the Etihad, taking the destiny of the Premier League title into their control. From start to finish, the hosts took charge of the game which was rewarded by their first goal coming in just the sixth minute of play.

The win took Pep Guardiola’s side within two points of current leaders Arsenal and with two games in hand on the Gunners, the title is City’s to lose as they sit in the driving seat. The Sky Blues are on their way to becoming champions for the fifth time in six seasons, cementing their dominance over the rest.

The current champions toyed with Arsenal, governing proceedings and ended the game with 2.54xG compared to the visitors 0.48xG and four goals to show for their performance.

Strikes from John Stones and Erling Haaland, plus a brace from man-of-the-match Kevin De Bruyne shattered Mikel Arteta’s squad’s hopes of bringing home the north Londoners first title since 2004, however the goalscorers weren’t the only stand-out performers for City on the night.

In the absence of Nathan Ake, there was a lot of speculation before the match as to who would line up on the left side of the back three. The Dutchman was a monumental influence in keeping Saka quiet when the teams met in the FA Cup, so his replacement naturally would have a huge task to pass.

How well did Manuel Akanji play against Arsenal?

When the likes of De Bruyne and Haaland stole the headlines, Akanji was integral to City’s dominance over Arsenal in defence in place of Ake on the left side.

The Swiss defender typically lines up in the centre of the back three, however after exercising his abilities on the right against Bayern Munich in the Champions League last week, Guardiola placed his trust in the 27-year-old to maintain Bukayo Saka.

Saka, who has been one of the most in-form forwards this season, sitting at number one in the Premier League for dribbles (223) and 1vs1 index statistics that support claims of his danger on Arsenal’s right side.

During a difficult night for the Gunners at the Etihad, the £180k-per-week machine suppressed any threat the Hale End graduate could produce highlighted by his lack of touches in the game (35) and only recording two successful dribbles.

The lack of noise from Arteta’s wide players was attributable to City’s ability to marshal at the back. Akanji in particular, who won five out of eight of his ground duels, whilst maintaining a passing accuracy of 92%.

The £15m defender was positive on the ball, registering 65 touches in 90 minutes in a role that showcased the versatility of his game in a different position.

Guardiola was full of praise for the Swiss after the game, applauding his “intelligent” and “controlled” performance, as well as celebrating the adaptability the 27-year-old showed playing on the left: “Normally he is a central defender, he played right-back and now left-back.”

His performance was commanding when it mattered most, giving his manager something to think about when debating the reintroduction of Aymeric Laporte, who missed out solely down to Akanji’s efficiency.