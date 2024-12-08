Manchester City have made some fantastic signings under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola. Of course, they have not held back with the spending, buying some of the world’s best players for significant transfer fees. The most expensive of those was Jack Grealish. He joined from Aston Villa for £100m in 2021.

It has certainly been a worthy investment. The Cityzens’ signings in recent summers ultimately helped them to win their historic treble in the 2022/23 campaign, which included the club’s first-ever Champions League title.

Of course, arguably the most important window of the lot came in the summer of 2022.

City’s summer 2022 transfer window

Although it was an important transfer window for the Cityzens, there were a few signings that did not work out. One of those was promising Spaniard, Sergio Gomez, who made the move from Belgian side Anderlecht. He made just 38 appearances for the club over two seasons before leaving in the summer for Real Sociedad.

There were two key signings made from German giants Borussia Dortmund. Manuel Akanji was one of those who made the move to the Etihad Stadium. The Swiss international has played 113 times for the club and was an important part of the treble-winning side.

However, the most important signing made that summer was surely Erling Haaland. The Norwegian striker also joined from Dortmund for a fee of £51.2m and has been sensational during his time in Sky Blue so far.

The centre-forward, who was born in Leeds, has 107 goals to his name already for the Cityzens, despite playing just 117 games. His first season at the club, the treble-winning campaign of 2022/23, saw the striker score a remarkable 52 goals in 53 games.

This term, the 24-year-old has seen his form fluctuate. Although he has scored an impressive 17 goals in 19 appearances, the striker has managed to score just two goals in his last eight Premier League games, as City’s form also hits a rut.

Despite current circumstances, there is no doubt the signing of Haaland, especially, made the 2022 summer window worth it for City. However, there was another expensive addition who did not work out how all parties hoped. That man is Kalvin Phillips.

Kalvin Phillips’ Man City career

The Mancunian side paid Leeds United £42m up front and a further £3m in add-ons to sign Phillips. It was a signing they were hopeful would work out, especially given the money the England international cost.

When he first put pen to paper at the Etihad Stadium, City director of football Txiki Begiristain described the midfielder as a “formidable” player:

“Kalvin is a player that we have long admired, and at both domestic and international level, he has proved his fantastic ability and quality over the past few seasons. "His reading of the game, alongside his passing ability, energy and drive make him a formidable talent and he is a player who has a fantastic will to win..."

However, things have not quite worked out as he may have hoped. Incredibly, despite the money spent on the midfielder, Phillips made just 31 appearances in all competitions for the Cityzens, despite representing the club in three different seasons.

Phillips record by season for Man City Stat 2022/23 2023/24 Total Games 21 10 31 Minutes 595 319 914 G/A 0 1 1 Trophies 3 3 6 Full 90 mins 6.61 3.54 10.15 Stats from Transfermarkt

Given his lack of opportunities under Guardiola, the Leeds academy graduate departed the club on loan in January of 2024, moving to East London outfit West Ham United. However, his opportunities there were also incredibly limited, and he made just ten appearances.

Now, Phillips plays for Ipswich Town, whom he also joined on a season-long loan deal. However, life under Kieran McKenna has also been slow for the experienced defensive midfielder. He has made just eight appearances during his time for the Tractor Boys.

It certainly seems like the best thing for City to do is to cut ties with the Englishman. Not only has he not really been able to make a mark in Sky Blue, but he earns an outrageous £150k-per-week.

That is £110k more than any other player at Portman Road, and a wage City might look to avoid paying if he returns to the club over the summer.

It is a real shame that things did not work out between Phillips and the Premier League champions, but he played a small part in their famous treble win in 2022/23. However, it seems like it will be best for both parties to part ways sooner rather than later, and put this disappointing chapter behind them.