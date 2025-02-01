Manchester City's mass-squad overhaul is already in full swing.

The Citizens have spent around £125m this January on four players with an average age of 20 years old; Pep Guardiola threw both Abdukodir Khusanov and Omar Marmoush in for their debuts against Chelsea last Saturday.

Meantime, Vitor Reis will be hoping to make his own debut against Arsenal on Sunday, while Juma Bah's maiden outing in sky blue will have to wait, as he'll spend the remainder of the campaign on loan at Lens.

Elsewhere, Kyle Walker has joined AC Milan on loan, and he could be the first of many Man City stalwarts set to depart over the coming months.

Manchester City youngster pushing to leave

As reported by Florian Plettenberg and Patrick Berge of Sky Sports Deutschland, Bayer Leverkusen are "trying to secure" Manchester City youngster James McAtee.

James Ducker of the Telegraph noted earlier in the window that fellow Bundesliga-outfit Borussia Dortmund were also attempting to sign the 22-year-old, although their interest appears to have cooled since Nuri Şahin's sacking.

Guardiola has previously described McAtee as "special", but the youngster has started just four times this season, all coming in cup competitions, seeing just 157 minutes of action in the Premier League and Champions League.

Jacek Kulig of Football Talent Scout described McAtee as a "top talent", and the youngster has proved his worth throughout January, bagging a first-ever senior hat-trick against Salford in the FA Cup, before heading home his first-ever Premier League goal for Man City during the 6-0 demolition of Ipswich.

Sam Lee of the Athletic believes he is frustrated by his "limited opportunities". However, as outlined earlier this week, this could prove to be a Cole Palmer-esque mistake, and there's a much more high-profile member of the Man City squad they should squeeze out instead to make room for McAtee.

Manchester City's record signing continues to underwhelm

By rolling home a penalty against Salford, Jack Grealish ended his 392-day wait for a goal, before then lashing home the opener against Paris Saint Germain, albeit in vain, as the Citizens were beaten 4-2 at Parc des Princes.

Despite ending his draught, Man City's club-record signing has still come in for widespread criticism.

Dev Bajwa described him as "ineffective", James Westwood of Goal believes his 'talents are wasted at Man City', labelling him a 'depreciating asset', while Richard Jolly of the Independent notes that he is not the same player he once was at Aston Villa, blaming Guardiola for turning 'one of the most exciting attacking players in world football into someone who is neither exciting nor attacking'.

Jolly adds that Grealish's 'lack of productivity has become more of an issue', so let's assess Grealish's season-by-season statistics.

Jack Grealish season comparison (2020/21-present Statistics 2020/21 2021/22 2022/23 2023/24 2024/25 Appearances 27 39 50 36 22 Minutes 2,275 2,730 3,487 2,114 1,108 Goals 7 6 5 3 2 Assists 10 4 11 3 4 Goals - xG +1.4 -2.3 +0.4 +0.9 -0.8 Progressive carries 172 153 143 87 66 Dribble success % 64.4% 58.8% 40.9% 43.9% 52% Shot-creating actions 169 119 104 54 40 Pass completion % 78.9% 85.8% 81.4% 86% 87% Touches per 90 57 55 57 62 64 Statistics courtesy of FBref.com and Transfermarkt

The table makes for interesting reading, backing up the assertion that Grealish has never been the same player at Man City that he once was with Villa.