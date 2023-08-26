Highlights Jeremy Doku's strength and ability to stand toe-to-toe with Vincent Kompany at just 17 years old is impressive.

Doku's arrival at Manchester City comes with high expectations, as he is seen as a replacement for Riyad Mahrez.

Fans and former players have praised Doku's skills, with some predicting that he could become one of the best players in the league.

Stunning footage of new Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku has resurfaced online, showing just how strong he was even as a 17-year-old.

What's the latest Man City transfer news?

Earlier this week, the young Belgian completed a reported £55.5m move from Rennes to City, signing a five-year deal with the Premier League champions.

Now 21 years old, the former Anderlecht player is seen as a replacement for Riyad Mahrez and arrives with high expectations having also been wanted by West Ham United this summer (via Sky Sports).

Speaking to the Man City media team immediately after his transfer, Doku seemed excited to get started in his new environment, saying: “This is a great day for me, both personally and professionally. Manchester City are the best team in world football, so to be joining them is something very special for me and my family.

He added: “Watching City last season was amazing. To win the Treble is the hardest thing in football and they did it. You cannot imagine how exciting it is to be joining this team.

“I cannot wait to get started. Hopefully I can make the fans happy.”

Well, for those fans who have seen footage that has re-emerged on Twitter this week, they'll also be extremely excited to watch their new man in action.

After all, as you can see in the clip below, despite only being 17 years old at the time, Doku goes toe-to-toe with City legend Vincent Kompany, showing incredible strength as he battles with the now-retired centre-back.

Initially, Doku falls down but quickly gets up to his feet and knocks Kompany to the ground as the Anderlecht teammates cry out in delight. After the exchange, former Man City player Samir Nasri can also be spotted flexing his muscles and pointing to the young winger, making a show of how strong the Belgian had proven himself to be.

How old is Jeremy Doku?

While he was just 17 at the time, born on 27 May 2002, Doku is now 21 years of age and will be, in theory, even stronger now than he was before.

Of course, though, his game isn't all about strength. In particular, his ability to beat opponents with the ball at his feet has been highlighted by many to have seen the winger up close.

As quoted on the Man City website, Thierry Henry, who coached the player when working as assistant manager for Belgium, said: “Rarely in my life have I seen a player come out of a dribble so quickly, extraordinary. Now, injured, not consistent, does he replace himself? We are harder on players like that. If he is good, he is really impregnable.”

Former City and France star Nasri, who played alongside Doku during his time at Anderlecht, added: "I think he has a great future. He has crazy quality in one-on-ones and is an explosive dribbler.

“He can be one of the best 20 players in the world one day."

Ligue 1 opponent and Paris Saint-Germain ace Kylian Mbappe even praised Doku himself, saying: "Recently, I was speaking with my father about a player who impressed me because of his speed qualities, that is (Jérémy) Doku, at Rennes.

"In five years as a professional, I have never seen someone from a standing start demonstrate so much power.”

