Pep Guardiola is reportedly expected to leave Manchester City in two years when his current contract expires.

When will Pep Guardiola leave Man City?

On Saturday night, the Cityzens' remarkable season came to an end as they won the Champions League against Inter Milan.

In the end, a single second-half goal from Rodri was enough to seal the trophy – albeit with a little help from Romelu Lukaku – meaning City end the campaign as treble winners.

Indeed, after lifting the Premier League and the FA Cup, their first UCL title win means they've matched the achievements of 1990s treble-winning rivals Manchester United.

Guardiola will no doubt be on a high from it all and having achieved so much in England now, some may be wondering if he is already planning the next step of his career.

Well, according to a report in The Guardian, he won't be leaving in the immediate future but has "all but decided" to depart in summer 2025 and end his tenure after nine years.

How long is Guardiola's current contract?

The former Barcelona boss only signed a new deal in November, which added another year onto his terms and contains the option for a further 12 months.

As per the aforementioned article in The Guardian, the decision to renew last year was "in the balance" for some time and many of his "inner circle" weren't sure it would happen.

The report also notes that – having now worked and won league titles in Spain, Germany and England – Guardiola's plan was to coach a club in Italy. However, it is claimed that Guardiola has changed his thinking and could be open to taking charge of an international team.

The Spaniard certainly couldn't hide his emotions after the full-time whistle in Istanbul on the weekend, telling Sky Sports: "This trophy is so difficult to win."

He continued: "This competition is a coin [toss]. But we were there. I think it was written in the stars this season that it belonged to us and we did it."

However, he's already alluded about sticking around for next season, adding: "I don't want us to disappear after one Champions League.

"We have to work harder. There are teams that win the Champions League that disappear - we have to avoid that. Knowing me, that won't happen. It's a big relief for the club, for the institution to win this trophy. Finally, people won't ask me if I'm going to win the Champions League or not."