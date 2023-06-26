It's not easy to steal the show from Phil Foden. After all, the 23-year-old has just won the treble at Manchester City and has been winning trophies as one of the best young players around since he made his first-team debut in 2017.

If anyone was going to take the spotlight from the academy graduate, however, it was going to be another Foden – with Ronnie, his son, going viral after the Champions League final.

First nicknamed 'El Wey' (the dude) by those in South America, the name quickly caught on across supporters, resulting in the creation of his Instagram account, which has reached over 1M followers in the space of a day.

Why has Ronnie Foden 'El Wey' gone viral?

As Man City celebrated their Champions League win, one constant feature was Foden's son, as he made sure to even get his hands on the trophy, himself, before joining in on the celebrations, dancing in the dressing room. Clearly loved by his dad's City teammates, Ronnie stole the show in several videos.

The 'El Wey' trend began among South American fans out of nowhere and has become bigger and bigger since, with Ronnie's photo even seen hanging up in a school.

The creation of the Instagram account almost instantly pulled in over 1M followers.

With Foden and his partner controlling the account, Ronnie's first post showed him sat atop his dad's shoulders after the Champions League final, with the caption saying: "El Wey has arrived."

That first post, which came on Sunday, has already received over a million likes. Meanwhile, the account's second post, which shows Ronnie and Foden with Sergio Aguero at the Champions League final has reached 600k likes in six hours.

Fans react to El Wey on Instagram

Fans have been reacting to the viral Instagram account on Twitter, some of which you can see below:

It seems the Foden's are pretty popular right now with a mural recently popping up in his home town of Stockport following his incredible treble-winning season with Manchester City.

No doubt, as a homegrown player, the midfielder is adored by the City faithful and with a Champions League now added to his numerous FA Cup, Premier League, and League Cup trophies, he's essentially completed club football.

And now, after the popularity of his son's Instagram account, it seems as though he's conquered social media too! Not bad for a 23-year-old.