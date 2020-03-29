Edin Dzeko’s Manchester City career in pictures

Manchester City have had several top strikers down the years.

Sergio Aguero is one that first springs to mind, but others such as Carlos Tevez, Gabriel Jesus and Alvaro Negredo have all had their days in the sun. Edin Dzeko is another who impressed during the four years he spent at the Etihad Stadium – he, though, just like Aguero, has a special place in the history of the Citizens.

Here, we walk you through his career in Manchester through the help of five pictures.

Dzeko signs from Wolfsburg

It was the striker’s form for German outfit Wolfsburg that convinced City to sign him. Die Wolfe paid just £3.6m, as per Transfermarkt, for his services, but he would end up writing himself into the club’s history.

He ended up with 85 goals in 142 games for them, forming a stunning partnership with Grafite as they won the Bundesliga in 2008/09. When Roberto Mancini signed him for £27m, he will have been hoping for him to recreate that form in England.

Breaking his duck

Whilst he may have scored 11 goals in his last 19 games for Wolfsburg, he failed to hit the ground running in England.

He managed two strikes against Aris Saloniki in the Europa League, but he failed to net in any of his first nine Premier League games. Finally, though, against Blackburn Rovers, he scored, and it would prove to be vital as it was the only goal of the match – it was a huge three points in their quest for Champions League football.

Coming off the back of an FA Cup semi-final win against Manchester United, the feel-good factor was soaring when Dzeko netted his first league goal at Ewood Park.

Partnership with Silva

David Silva is a legend at Manchester City – he is one of the greatest players they have ever had – and he struck up a special partnership with the Bosnia international.

They were involved in 21 goals together, with Silva assisting 13 for Dzeko and the 34-year-old returning the favour on eight occasions himself.

They were a force to be reckoned with during their time together at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City 3-2 QPR

The final day of the 2011/12 season was the most unbelievable in the club’s history, and Dzeko more than played his part.

City only needed to win against QPR, who were struggling at the wrong end of the table, to beat rivals Manchester United to the title, but they found themselves 2-1 down in injury time.

The now AS Roma player, though, rose to the occasion, heading in to level things up at 2-2 before Aguero scored the winner. It was Citizens’ first Premier League triumph and Dzeko’s equaliser will make him an immortal presence in the club’s history books.

2013/14 season

The 2011/12 campaign was a brilliant one for Dzeko – he managed 15 strikes in all competitions – but he was at his peak for City in the 2013/14 campaign.

That involved another epic title race, this time with Liverpool, and the Bosnian stepped up to the plate in the absence of the injured Aguero in the run-in.

He managed 26 goals and 16 assists in all competitions as City one again won the title on the final day of the campaign.

A run of eight goals in the final ten games of the season – including a brace at Goodison Park in the club’s final away game of the season – were pivotal in bringing the trophy back to Manchester.