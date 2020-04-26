Ex-Manchester City stars team up to form Team Poseidon

As former teammates and Premier League winners, there are few Manchester City fans that would fail to recognise the contributions that both Shaun Wright-Phillips and Joleon Lescott have made to the Citizens’ recent history.

Whilst they have spent most of their career’s taking on full-backs, or in Lescott’s case keeping out the best-attacking talent that was on offer, they both now find themselves at the epicentre of a different challenge and one of virtual kind.

Lescott and Wright-Phillips have signed up for the NHS Charities Together Cup, where alongside ex-Bolton star, Fabrice Muamba, they will become a part of Team Poseidon in the FIFA 20 tournament.

What is the NHS Charities Together Cup?

A group of celebrities, including former-sports stars, comedians and actors, have signed up to compete in the NHS Charities Together Cup, which aims to raise £100m in support of the current Covid-19 crisis.

The FIFA 20 competition will involve eight all-celebrity teams, with three celebrities per team, going head-to-head in 12-minute long FIFA 20 matches. Fans will be given the chance to vote for who they want to see compete from every team in each round.

The competition’s organisers, Celebrity e-Sport, hope to raise a huge £100m for NHS charities together during these desperate times for all the care workers on the frontline, who are putting their own lives at risk to help save ours.

Team Zeus v Team Ares

Ben Stokes v John Terry

Stuart Broad v Paddy McGuinness

Jos Buttler v Jonny Brownlee

Team Apollo v Team Nemesis

Dillian Whyte v Lando Norris

Tony Bellew v SV2

Tim Cahill v Tekkers Kid

Team Hercules v Team Iris

Justin Rose v Kem Cetinay

Joe Root v Chris Hughes

Ulisses v Shaugna Phillips

Team Artemis v Team Poseidon

Leah Williamson v Shaun Wright-Phillips

Erin Cuthbert v Joleon Lescott

Viv Miedema v Fabrice Muamba

For more information on the event and how you can donate, click here.